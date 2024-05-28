Vivo SA continues to ‘light it up’ in partnership with Miss SA 2024

Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa 2023, with the vivo V30 5G.

As the top 30 contestants for the Miss South Africa 2024 competition are revealed, vivo South Africa is once again lighting up the stage with its ongoing partnership with Miss South Africa as the official device partner.

The top 30 have embarked on a journey that combines beauty, intelligence and talent, shining a spotlight on the strength and diversity of South African women. As part of this exciting journey, vivo South Africa continues to play a pivotal role with its innovative mobile technology.

The top 30 will experience the vivo V30 5G, a smartphone that perfectly complements their elegance and sophistication. With its sleek design and advanced features – including the much-talked-about Aura Light Portrait feature – the vivo V30 is not just a smartphone, but a stylish accessory and companion that will enhance the contestants' journey to being crowned Miss South Africa.

Tony Shi, General Manager of vivo South Africa, is delighted with the collaboration: “We are thrilled to support the Miss South Africa 2024 contestants with our cutting-edge technology. At vivo, we believe in empowering individuals to express themselves and capture their unique stories, and this partnership allows us to do just that. The vivo V30's elegant design and the innovative Aura Light Portrait feature will ensure the contestants look their best in every photo and video.”

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, added: “The partnership with vivo South Africa will provide the contestants with the tools to document and share their journey with the public in the most innovative way. This collaboration truly reflects our shared values of excellence, empowerment and progress.”

The partnership between vivo and Miss South Africa 2024 aims to inspire and uplift by showcasing the beauty and strength of the nation.