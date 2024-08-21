vivo South Africa lights up Miss South Africa 2024: Radiant celebration of SA women

Miss South Africa 2024 Mia le Roux with the vivo V30 5G.

Two weeks after the electrifying Miss South Africa 2024 finale, the celebration continues as South Africans reflect on the event's impact during Women’s Month. This year’s competition was particularly momentous, as Mia le Roux made history as the first hearing-impaired woman to take the title. The partnership between vivo South Africa and the Miss South Africa Organisation has highlighted the power and potential of South African women, inspiring the nation.

Reflecting on the success of the event and the journey with Miss South Africa thus far, Tony Shi, General Manager of vivo South Africa, shared: “The Miss South Africa 2024 finale was a remarkable celebration of South African women. We were thrilled to be part of the journey with the contestants and to have lit up the night with the vivo V30 5G.” On behalf of the vivo South Africa team, he also extended his best wishes to Le Roux as she embarks on her journey representing the nation.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, praised the partnership, saying: “vivo South Africa’s role in the Miss South Africa 2024 finale was exceptional.” She continued: “The vivo V30 5G was instrumental in the contestants’ journey leading up to the crowning, allowing them to capture and share their experiences with the public through stunning images and videos taken with their vivo V30 5Gs.”

As South Africa bids farewell to Natasha Joubert's inspiring journey as Miss South Africa 2023, vivo South Africa takes pride in having illuminated her reign. With Le Roux now stepping into the spotlight, vivo South Africa looks forward to lighting up her reign and supporting her every step of the way.

Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with Sun International. S3 is the official broadcast partner.

