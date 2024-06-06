Vivo V30e 5G makes grand entrance: Perfect fusion of elegance, powerful camera

V30e Classy Brown.

The highly anticipated addition to the vivo V30 series 5G, the V30e, has officially launched. Much like its counterpart, the V30, it offers all the bells and whistles but at a more accessible price point.

The design of the V30e stands out with its 3D curved screen and fast 120Hz refresh rate, offering an incredibly smooth experience from scrolling to gaming. The curved screen design, along with an extremely narrow bezel, gives the phone a premium look. Available in two carefully curated colours, each reflecting unique aesthetics, the V30e offers options like the Classy Brown edition, exuding sophistication inspired by luxury items, and the Sunny Green edition, bringing the freshness of nature to hand. The "Time Messenger" camera module design adds another layer of class to the phone, drawing inspiration from high-end watches. Additionally, the Aura Light integration enhances the rear lens arrangement, giving the phone's back a unique and stylish appearance.

Tony Shi, General Manager of vivo South Africa, expressed: “We're thrilled to introduce the vivo V30e. This smartphone not only captivates with its visual appeal but also packs a punch in terms of power. Designed to help users capture the beauty of everyday life, we believe the V30e will be more than just a device for our users – it will be a reliable companion.”

The V30e supports the highly acclaimed Aura Light Portrait feature found in the V series, providing a soft and even fill-lighting solution for portraits in low-light environments. The Smart Colour Temperature Adjustment feature automatically adjusts brightness based on ambient light, ensuring optimal results every time. Equipped with a high-performance Sony IMX882Camera boasting a 50-megapixel pixel value and superior light sensitivity, the V30e captures sharp, detailed portraits. The lens also supports 2x Professional Portrait Mode, which provides a professional-grade portrait shooting experience that is more natural and in line with the human eye's vision.

Featuring a high-capacity 5 500mAh (TYP) battery designed to retain up to 80% of its capacity after 1 600 charge and discharge cycles, users can enjoy a stable usage experience and a battery warranty of up to four years. The 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM technology ensures smooth multitasking. Additionally, powered by a cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 4nm processor, the V30e enhances performance for everyday use as well as gaming.

The stylish vivo V30e 5G is available across all major networks in the country, priced at R13 999, ensuring accessibility for consumers without compromising on style and performance in a smartphone.

