Vivo Y19s: Style and entertainment in a durable design

The vivo Y19s.

Vivo, a leading technology company and one of the top five smartphone brands globally, has launched its latest Y series model in South Africa – the vivo Y19s. Designed for a seamless, all-in-one lifestyle, it combines cutting-edge technology and exceptional durability in a compact package. The vivo Y19s is set to become the go-to companion for the younger generation.

A blend of style and convenience

The vivo Y19s boasts a slim and streamlined body with an impressively thin profile of just 8.1mm and a lightweight design of 198g. Its ergonomic build easily fits into pockets, making it the perfect companion for users on the go.

The vivo Y19s elevates stylish design with its dynamic light, seamlessly integrated with the camera module on the back. This innovative breathing light feature transcends the role of a mere notification reminder, emerging as a sophisticated accessory for those who wish to showcase their unique personality and flair. It offers users customisation over the colours to align with a variety of daily scenarios, such as answering incoming calls, photo shooting countdowns, game launches, music enjoyment and battery charging.

Vibrant colours with distinctive finishes

The vivo Y19s comes in two vibrant colour variants, each boasting a distinctive finish that plays with texture and reflection. The pearl silver model uses an iridescent coating, which casts a dazzling array of rainbow-like colours. The diamond black version features a diamond texture, giving the back of the phone a subtle yet elegant diamond-like sheen.

Tony Shi, General Manager at vivo South Africa, said: "We're excited to unveil another captivating product in the rapidly evolving smartphone market. Vivo has always been an advocate for style and innovation, continuously pushing the boundaries to make top-tier performance accessible and affordable. The vivo Y19s is an exemplary embodiment of this philosophy, and we're eager to see consumers embrace this device."

Immersive audio-visual experience with enhanced eye comfort

The vivo Y19s is thoughtfully designed for an immersive audio-visual experience, while also prioritising users' eye comfort. The smartphone is equipped with a spacious 6.68-inch Dotch Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth and responsive touch experience with a comfortable grip. Y19s boasts a screen brightness that can reach up to 1 000 nits,(1) ensuring an exceptional viewing experience in various lighting conditions. Whether you're under the strong outdoor sunshine or in brightly lit indoor rooms, the superior screen brightness provides significantly clearer visuals. The screen of Y19s has earned the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification,(2) confirming its ability to filter out harmful blue light and reduce eye strain, and providing an unparalleled visual experience. Moreover, the device is equipped with dual stereo speakers that significantly boost volume by up to 300%,(3) offering an immersive sound experience ideal for entertainment such as music, gaming and video watching. It also enhances calling and navigation scenarios where users appreciate a louder sound.

Durability and long-lasting performance for an active lifestyle

This stunning device is also built for durability. The vivo Y19s boasts an upgraded 5150 mAh Battery,(4) backed by a four-year battery health.(5) This ensures that the device can effortlessly match the dynamic lifestyle of young users, sustaining continuous activity and social engagements throughout the day.

The vivo Y19s is equipped with an anti-drop design that has earned the SGS Drop Resistance Certification and Military-Grade Certification. This signifies that the phone is fortified from the inside out. Extra layers and reinforced materials are applied to every aspect, from the screen to the cover, and from the corners to the key internal components, to safeguard the phone against the hazards of impacts and drops. In addition, its IP64 Dust and Water Resistance(6) ensures the device is protected against dust and water splashes.

Capture every moment with the 50MP main camera

Users can also seize and immortalise those memorable moments perfectly with vivo Y19s. The device features a 50MP main camera(7) on the rear, complemented by a suite of versatile portrait and night modes. This ensures users can capture stunning, crisp images and enjoy engaging, creative photography experiences.

For the tech-savvy youth, the wait is finally over. This stylish and powerful device will be available at an affordable retail price of R3 499 and on contract at Vodacom stores, making it an irresistible choice for those seeking a smartphone that blends cutting-edge technology with striking design.

(1) High brightness mode is automatically enabled when the ambient light intensity exceeds 10 000 lux, increasing screen brightness to 1 000 nits. This feature provides users with improved visibility in bright environments. When the ambient light falls below 10 000 lux or the phone temperature rises, HBM is automatically disabled to prevent excessive power consumption.

(2) The product passed the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification when the eye protection mode was enabled, and the eye protection effect was set to the strongest level.

(3) The 300% volume is limited to speaker output and does not apply to earphone playback.

(4) This product features a single cell design with a typical capacity of 5 150mAh (3.85V) and typical energy of 19.83Wh.

(5) All data is based on vivo laboratory test results; vivo tests simulate daily user habits (charging and discharging once a day) and indicate that 1 460 cycles approximately equal to four years of usage. Not as a quality guarantee in daily use. Actual performance may vary.

(6) This product is rated as IP64 for splash, water and dust resistance under IEC standard 60529 and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions. The resistance to splashes, water and dust is not permanent and may be reduced due to daily use. Do not charge the mobile phone when it is wet. Refer to safety information in settings for cleaning and drying instructions. Damage due to liquid ingress is not covered by the warranty.

(7) The pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage.