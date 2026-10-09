Vodacom brings connectivity, fintech to SA e-hailing

The e-mobility programme brings together partners from the technology, financial services, automotive and e-hailing sectors.

Vodacom South Africa and SmartOps Fleet are targeting the deployment of up to 55 000 vehicles over the next nine to 12 months, in a programme combining connected-vehicle technology, vehicle finance and managed e-hailing operations.

According to a statement, the programme brings together technology, financial services, automotive and e-hailing partners, with Vodacom providing connectivity and fintech capabilities, and SmartOps Fleet managing the vehicles and their daily operations.

The programme's technology component includes vehicle tracking , dash-cameras, and connectivity and safety tools.

Vehicles will operate on e-hailing platforms such as Uber and Bolt, with SmartOps overseeing driver management, insurance, maintenance, tracking and other operational requirements.

Vodacom’s role is to provide the programme’s connectivity and fintech technology, to support communication and connected fleet operations.

Peter Malebye, managing executive for fintech at Vodacom South Africa, says technology will underpin the fleet's operations.

“Technology remains central to the programme, helping support vehicle visibility, driver connectivity and operational management. The programme demonstrates how cross-sector collaboration can help broaden participation in the future mobility economy, while supporting sustainable livelihoods and economic opportunities for young people,” says Malebye.

Fidelity Services Group will provide tracking and dash-camera solutions, while the Thiba Ingozi Safety App and physical panic buttons will support vehicle and driver safety.

Managed route to ownership

According to Vodacom, the initiative allows qualifying individuals and institutional investors to finance 55 000 approved vehicles through Nedbank MFC and make them available to SmartOps Fleet for managed e-hailing operations.

Individual investors (drivers/operators) must earn a minimum gross monthly income of R15 300 and may be employed or self-employed. Applications and on-boarding take place through the SmartOps Fleet platform.

Investors must pay the first vehicle instalment, while SmartOps Fleet is responsible for subsequent instalments under the programme's terms.

Investors retain ownership of their vehicles and enter into lease agreements with SmartOps that mirror the approved finance period.

The arrangement shifts day-to-day fleet management to SmartOps, but investors remain responsible for the underlying vehicle-finance agreement. The investment therefore carries a continuing financial obligation, even though the vehicle's operational management is outsourced.

SmartOps says investors can earn up to 40% commission monthly, calculated in relation to the vehicle instalment.

The announcement does not provide projected rand returns, a detailed breakdown of investor costs or illustrative calculations showing how commission payments would compare with finance obligations over the investment period.

Vehicles may be traded in before the original finance term ends, subject to mileage, vehicle condition, operational requirements and value preservation.

Mahene Benzane, CEO of SmartOps Fleet, says the partnership is intended to combine the services required to operate vehicles commercially.

“What makes this model different is the ecosystem behind it. By bringing together expertise across finance, technology, fleet management, automotive and e-hailing services, we can support the management of a vehicle throughout its e-hailing journey, while creating opportunities for both vehicle owners and drivers,” says Benzane.

The announcement does not set out what contractual protections investors would have if vehicles were underutilised, operational performance fell short of expectations, or payment arrangements were disrupted. These details would be important for prospective investors assessing the risks alongside the advertised commission.

The fleet's targeted 66% electric vehicle (EV) share places electric mobility at the centre of the proposed expansion.

Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa, says the initiative seeks to widen participation in the mobility economy through partnerships spanning multiple industries.

“The programme demonstrates what can be achieved when organisations across different sectors combine their capabilities around a shared challenge.

“South Africa’s mobility economy presents an opportunity to connect more people to economic participation through technology-enabled partnerships. By bringing together capabilities across technology and financial services, we are helping to create an ecosystem that supports broader participation for both vehicle owners and drivers,” says Mdlalose.

The programme is being introduced during Transport Month. Prospective investors can access the application process through the SmartOps Fleet investor programme.