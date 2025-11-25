Vodacom in digital transformation deal with Google Cloud

Vodacom will harness the capabilities of Google Cloud’s infrastructure to unify its vast data assets.

Vodacom Group has entered into a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation using Google Cloud’s data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) product portfolio.

In a statement, the mobile network operator says the deal will enhance Vodacom’s core solutions and establish a platform for creating new, disruptive products and services tailored for the African market.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Vodacom will harness the capabilities of Google Cloud’s infrastructure to unify its data assets – and then apply generative artificial intelligence (AI) models, including Gemini Veo, and Imagen, across its business.

According to the telco, this will result in improved operational efficiencies for Vodacom and also deliver new AI-powered services for African consumers.

“This collaboration is more than a technology upgrade; it is a deep commitment to Africa’s digital revolution,” says Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom.

“Integrating Google Cloud’s data and AI solutions into our business will modernise our infrastructure and fundamentally shift our operational paradigm. This collaboration is essential for us to build and deploy solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities of the continent, ensuring the transformative power of AI is accessible to millions of customers and businesses across Africa.”

Maureen Costello, vice-president, UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa at Google Cloud, says: “Google Cloud is proud to support Vodacom in accelerating AI across Africa. By providing access to our most advanced generative AI models from Gemini and our leading data infrastructure, we are supporting Vodacom’s ambitious vision to build technology solutions that improve the lives of Africans.”

Under the deal, Vodacom will migrate and unify its critical data platforms onto Google Cloud’s data cloud, including BigQuery. The firm says this enables it to achieve real-time insights, enhanced data governance, and a single, secure source of truth for business decisions. It believes this foundation is essential for deploying large-scale AI models.

Vodacom will harness Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, like Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Google’s Gemini models, to rapidly integrate intelligent services into its offerings. This includes optimising network performance, enhancing customer service with AI-powered personalised care, and combating fraud through advanced machine learning models – effectively bringing powerful AI capabilities closer to African consumers, it adds.

Vodacom notes it will focus on developing solutions for the African market. Initial focus areas include creating new fintech services for greater financial inclusion, developing enterprise solutions, and designing consumer experiences to improve content accessibility and education.

“The collaboration announced today builds on the existing strategic relationship between Vodacom Group’s parent company, Vodafone, and Google Cloud, demonstrating a commitment to scaling digital innovation and providing enterprise-grade security and reliability across all markets,” it says.