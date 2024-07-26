Vodafone Qatar launches most powerful ZTE MU5120 5G hotspot device

Doha, Qatar, 26 Jul 2024
- ZTE MU5120 delivers fast and secure internet access for customers.
- ZTE MU5120 combines 5G performance with dual-band WiFi 6, enabling it to connect up to 64 users, with a peak rate of up to 3.6Gbps.
Vodafone Qatar and ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, have launched the new 5G Hotspot MU5120 to deliver fast and secure internet access for customers.
With its super-compact design, the MU5120 combines 5G performance with dual-band WiFi 6, enabling it to connect up to 64 users, including laptops, tablets, POS systems, smartphones, televisions, smart home systems and gaming consoles, with a peak rate of up to 3.6Gbps.*
Featuring a 2.4-inch screen, users can directly set up the device through the touchscreen. The MU5120 also boasts a 10 000mAh battery, is usable for up to 16 hours and supports power bank function. Through a dedicated cable, maximum output charging power can reach up to 18W.
Paired with Vodafone’s 5G Plans, the device offers users speed, simplicity and security, all in a small and sleek design suitable for both business and home spaces. Vodafone Qatar is committed to delivering fast, reliable and secure internet access for its retail and business customers alike.
For just QR1 099, customers can purchase the MU5120 online, and from the following Vodafone retail stores: Villaggio Mall, City Centre Mall, Mall of Qatar, Landmark Mall, Doha Festival City, Place Vendome, Tawar Mall, Lulu D-Ring Road and Vodafone’s Al Wakra branch.
For more information on specifications, please visit: www.vodafone.qa/en/wifi.
* Actual speeds experienced depend on network availability and other factors.
Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C.
Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. ("Vodafone Qatar") provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, fixed communications, IoT and ICT managed services in the State of Qatar, for both consumers and businesses alike. The Company commenced commercial operations in 2009 and has 1.7 million mobile customers as of 30 September 2021. Its state-of-the-art network infrastructure is expanding to cover key locations in the country with fibre connectivity and 5G, along with an extensive digital ecosystem, which will contribute to Qatar's continued growth and prosperity. Vodafone Qatar’s vision is deeply rooted in its mission to connect today’s ideas with the technologies of tomorrow by pioneering digital innovation and becoming people’s first choice in telecom and digital services. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.
ZTE
ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, and its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global
