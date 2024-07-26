Vodafone Qatar launches most powerful ZTE MU5120 5G hotspot device

ZTE MU5120 delivers fast and secure internet access for customers.

ZTE MU5120 combines 5G performance with dual-band WiFi 6, enabling it to connect up to 64 users, with a peak rate of up to 3.6Gbps.

Connecting up to 64 users.

Vodafone Qatar and ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, have launched the new 5G Hotspot MU5120 to deliver fast and secure internet access for customers.

With its super-compact design, the MU5120 combines 5G performance with dual-band WiFi 6, enabling it to connect up to 64 users, including laptops, tablets, POS systems, smartphones, televisions, smart home systems and gaming consoles, with a peak rate of up to 3.6Gbps.*

Featuring a 2.4-inch screen, users can directly set up the device through the touchscreen. The MU5120 also boasts a 10 000mAh battery, is usable for up to 16 hours and supports power bank function. Through a dedicated cable, maximum output charging power can reach up to 18W.

Paired with Vodafone’s 5G Plans, the device offers users speed, simplicity and security, all in a small and sleek design suitable for both business and home spaces. Vodafone Qatar is committed to delivering fast, reliable and secure internet access for its retail and business customers alike.

For just QR1 099, customers can purchase the MU5120 online, and from the following Vodafone retail stores: Villaggio Mall, City Centre Mall, Mall of Qatar, Landmark Mall, Doha Festival City, Place Vendome, Tawar Mall, Lulu D-Ring Road and Vodafone’s Al Wakra branch.

For more information on specifications, please visit: www.vodafone.qa/en/wifi.

* Actual speeds experienced depend on network availability and other factors.