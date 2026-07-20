Volkswagen boosts renewable energy in Kariega

Volkswagen Group Africa’s Kariega-based manufacturing plant now has 12 097 photovoltaic panels.

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has expanded its renewable energy generation capacity with the completion of a new photovoltaic (PV) solar installation at its Component Plant in Kariega, Eastern Cape, as the automotive manufacturer continues its drive towards more sustainable production.

Completed last month, the project adds 0.88MWp of solar generation capacity through the installation of 1 410 photovoltaic panels mounted on the facility's rooftops, car park structures and a ground-mounted array.

The latest investment forms part of VWGA's broader sustainability strategy aimed at achieving carbon-neutral electricity across its production operations.

The Component Plant installation builds on several renewable energy projects already deployed at Plant Kariega.

These include a multi-phase solar installation over the employee car park comprising 9 294 panels with a generating capacity of 5.2MWp, capable of producing approximately 7 125MWh of electricity annually.

Additional PV systems have also been installed on the Final Assembly building, contributing 1.7MWp, and the engine plant, with a capacity of 1.0MWp.

According to VWGA, renewable energy sources supplied 40% of Plant Kariega's electricity requirements during 2025, reflecting the company's ongoing investment in reducing the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations.

"We have made significant strides in recent years towards fully sustainable manufacturing," says Ulrich Schwabe, production director VWGA.

"As a company, we remain committed towards practices that are responsible and sustainable, and our work in increasing our green footprint is never done."

The company says the latest solar project represents another step in its long-term roadmap to increase the use of renewable energy across its South African operations and reduce carbon emissions associated with vehicle production.