Vox’s Hypa takes Frogfoot Rise fibre to Vrygrond, Philippi

Vox CEO Jacques du Toit.

Vox’s internet service provider (ISP) Hypa is bringing Frogfoot Rise fibre connectivity to the Western Cape households in Vrygrond and Philippi.

This, as the ISP has set its sights on reaching up to 80 000 households in these areas, where fibre has been deployed by Frogfoot Rise.

Vox CEO Jacques du Toit says: “Access to fast, reliable internet underpinned by fibre enables underserved communities to participate in the global digital economy. It enables access to information and can drive entrepreneurship.

“All our subscribers have access to uncapped WiFi, making it easy for the entire household to connect to the internet.”

Hypa’s national sales manager, John Githinji, says the ISP will be hiring and training salespeople from within the communities, supporting job creation and more accessibility for the communities of Vrygrond and Philippi.

Ultimately, says Githinji, the mission is to bring the power of fibre into communities that have not had this access until now.

Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access fibre network provider, announced last year that it would pilot Frogfoot Rise, a prepaid, uncapped internet product that is designed to bring fibre connectivity to more South Africans.

“We have known since we announced the pilot that the local stakeholders in and around Vrygrond and Philippi play a crucial role in education, roll out of fibre, conducting activations and recharge campaigns, as well as network maintenance,” says Frogfoot CEO Shane Chorley.

“Having Hypa widening the reach means more people will be able to join the virtual highways connecting communities. Hypa is an ISP that’s aligned with our mission.”