Voye – eSIM a better way to connect travellers, employees globally

eSIM travel options.

A recent study conducted by Kaleido Intelligence found that the travel SIM market is experiencing a shift towards eSIMs; however, execMobile’s interactions with users locally indicate seven out of 10 users either have not heard of eSIM or are wary of this new technology.

While GSMA Intelligence research shows that 83% of enterprises consider eSIM an important technology, our corporate customers are grappling with whether pre-paid or post-paid solutions are best for their organisation’s needs. Leisure travellers prefer larger pre-paid data bundles, which are valid for longer periods. Which eSIM solution suits you?

Global and secure connectivity

Leisure travellers are no longer “silent travellers” and consume data on the move. Podcast streams have doubled in the last six years, while audiobook consumption is up 94%. Music streaming is also on the rise, with 1.1 billion of us expected to be subscribed to a music streaming service. Mobile data is also needed for Uber, Google Maps and secure online banking when abroad.

When dealing with remote workers and their access to company data, companies face two main challenges: network reliability and performance, as well as a greater exposure to cyber attacks on a more vulnerable network or WiFi.

Personal and public WiFi are particular weak spots. They constitute a choice target for hackers to get access to your applications, cloud environments and ultimately your sensitive information.

execMobile’s eSIM solutions solve these issues:

We empower travellers and your remote workforce with the best networks available in our footprint (190+ destinations), improving the productivity of your employees who can stop looking for a reliable network, and removing connection frustration by using multiple networks for coverage and high-speed access (5G available in 67 countries).

We help you reduce the risk of data breach. Cellular technologies are secure by design. Plus, we offer enhanced security with private APN, which completely isolates your endpoints’ data traffic from the internet. So, whether enterprise or leisure, you are secure.

Stay in control of costs

To increase cost efficiency for post-paid Webbing customers, we provide a simple online management portal, to manage your SIMs, as well as understand, analyse and control your travellers’ data usage. Not only is it possible to apply usage caps, but we also offer advanced content filtering, so it’s possible to only get data for business applications, or whatever you need.

Available in SaaS mode or via APIs, our web portal enables you to manage your (e)SIMs individually or in bulk, access analytics and reports in real-time to control and optimise your costs.

For pre-paid Voye eSIM users, cost control is assured. Our single eSIM offers global coverage in 130 countries via a re-usable, single-instance installation. Travel in multiple countries with the same plan, with no need to change or replace your SIM! Simply select the bundle size required, and monitor usage via our app.

Remove complexity

There is no need to fear eSIM technology and its adoption. Don’t believe us… have a quick look at our installation guide videos for iOS and Android. While the video shows a simple QR code scan, our platforms are even more advanced and we offer provisioning via EID for corporate customers and Voye in-app installation, making deployments even easier.

execMobile continues to offer our PocketWifi routers for corporate travellers whose devices do not yet support eSIM. This enterprise mobility solution offers simplicity for multiple users or devices to connect.

Coverage and rates

Our post-paid Webbing solution offers greater coverage in 190 countries, and per MB rates – suitable for those who are cost conscious but need to remain connected for critical business communication. Rates for key business destinations (UK, EU, US and Asia) are 40% cheaper than Vodacom and 70% cheaper than MTN, offering substantial savings over your local providers' roaming rates.

Our pre-paid Voye solution covers 130 popular tourist destinations and offers bundles up to 30GB, valid for a month, for as little as $1.63/GB.

Contact us

Speak to execMobile today and let us assist to ensure your corporate travellers arrive connected, with a solution that best suits your needs.

Alternatively, download the Voye application or head to the website and get connected today. Bon voyage.