Vuma reaches 1m fibre subscribers

Maziv chief executive officer Dietlof Mare.

Fibre network operator Vuma has reached one million subscribers, which it says marks a milestone in its expansion in South Africa’s broadband market.

“[This is] a strong validation of our long-term strategy ,” says Maziv CEO Dietlof Mare.

“It reflects the growing importance of fibre as essential infrastructure and the success of our close collaboration with internet service provider partners, who play a critical role in connecting and supporting customers on our network. Most importantly, it speaks directly to our purpose of helping reduce the digital divide and building a more connected South Africa.”

Vuma says much of its recent growth has been driven by increased uptake of its Reach services, which target lower-income and underserved areas.

“Initially, much of our subscriber growth came from traditional core metro areas and established suburbs within Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal,” Mare adds. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen strong growth from our rollout into Reach areas, providing much-needed uncapped, unrestricted broadband to previously underserved communities. This milestone reflects both depth in mature areas and increasing momentum across our broader footprint.”

The company says it reached one million subscribers in about eight years, a faster adoption rate than earlier fixed-line technologies. By comparison, it notes that ADSL took around 14 years to reach just over one million subscribers.