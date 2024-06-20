Wanatel sponsors WAPA to enhance VOIP capabilities for the association

Enhancing communication capabilities in the wireless access industry.

Wanatel, one of South Africa's leading wholesale VOIP platform providers, is excited to announce a sponsorship agreement with the Wireless Access Providers Association (WAPA) of South Africa. This strategic partnership aims to support WAPA's efforts for the industry by providing advanced VOIP solutions, thereby showcasing Wanatel's commitment to enhancing communication capabilities within the wireless access industry.

Under this new sponsorship agreement, Wanatel will supply and support WAPA's VOIP requirements, enabling the association to operate with the efficiency and professionalism of a fully-fledged business. This collaboration will allow WAPA to manage communications more effectively, moving from reliance on personal mobile numbers to utilising business phone numbers, advanced call handling features such as call transfer, and interactive voice response (IVR) options.

Riaan Pietersen, General Manager of Wanatel, commented on the partnership: "We are delighted to sponsor WAPA and provide them with our state-of-the-art VOIP services. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to supporting the wireless access industry in South Africa. By equipping WAPA with our advanced communication solutions, we aim to enhance their operational efficiency and extend the great work they do for the industry."

Lesley Collmer, Chief Executive Officer of WAPA, expressed enthusiasm about the new capabilities: “This sponsorship from Wanatel is a significant step forward for our association. Having access to dedicated business phone numbers and a range of professional call handling features will greatly improve our communication efficiency and professionalism. We appreciate Wanatel's support and look forward to the positive impact this will have on our operations."

Wanatel's commitment to providing cutting-edge communication solutions aligns perfectly with WAPA's mission. Established in 2006, WAPA is a non-profit trade association that acts as a collective voice for the wireless industry. The association promotes industry growth by facilitating self-regulation, promoting best practices and educating members and the market about new wireless technologies and business models.

WAPA offers regulatory advice, technical training, a code of conduct, knowledge-sharing forums and business-enablement opportunities. Positioned as an interface between the government regulator (ICASA), network operators, service providers and consumers, WAPA advocates for progressive and efficient spectrum management in South Africa.

For more information about Wanatel's VOIP services, visit www.wanatel.co.za.

For more details on WAPA and its initiatives, visit www.wapa.org.za.