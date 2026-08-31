Webinar: Explore data protection and cyber recovery capabilities

Focused on data protection and cyber recovery, data management firm Cohesity and technology solutions provider NEC XON will host a webinar on 17 September at 10am, in collaboration with ITWeb, to explore how HPE Zerto and Cohesity’s enterprise data protection capabilities create a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy.

The session will examine how organisations can achieve rapid recovery for mission-critical applications while protecting data through immutable recovery, ransomware resilience and long-term retention across hybrid and multicloud environments.

The webinar is aimed at technology and security leaders responsible for business continuity, cyber resilience and IT operations.

Moderated by ITWeb contributor and technology journalist Tamsin Mackay, the session will explore how to reduce business downtime, minimise data loss and strengthen cyber resilience through continuous application availability.

Speakers on the webinar include Michael Murphy, Zerto business leader, Middle East at HPE, John Dewar, general manager: enterprise technology solutions at NEC XON Group; and Ezat Dayeh, senior principal alliances solution architect EMEA at Cohesity.

With AI changing the threat landscape and cyber attacks becoming more complex, the session will focus on how businesses can reduce the risk of costly downtime, cyber attacks and permanent data loss.

Dayeh will share insight into the changing benefits of modern data management delivering enhanced cyber resilience and how organisations can survive and recover from cyber attacks using modern data management platforms.

Click here to register.