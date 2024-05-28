Wemade's NIGHT CROWS Reveals New Region: Tronetel

Wemade’s NIGHT CROWS updates new region ‘Tronetel’ on May 28th (Graphic: Wemade)

The global version of “NIGHT CROWS”, the blockbuster MMORPG published by Wemade and developed by MADNGINE, revealed new region "Tronetel" with the update on May 28th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528247444/en/

The root of all Night Crows' technologies, Tronetel plays an important role in the NIGHT CROWS world. In this city of snowfields, users can play the newly added main quests, as well as extra quests that include stories from the past of Clemens, the captain of the Night Crows.

Also revealed with this update are several types of the new accessory, "Shoulder Strap." The Shoulder Strap is an accessory that increases stats such as accuracy, maximum HP, maximum MP, and MP regeneration. Shoulder Straps can be crafted using wood-type materials, which can only be obtained in Tronetel.

With the new page of Spell Infusion, yet another way for users to increase various character stats such as dual damage, defense, and basic damage has been made available. Users can obtain Snow Flower Blossoms by completing daily quests in the Tronetel region and use them to craft Crystals required for Spell Infusion.

Detailed information on the global version of “NIGHT CROWS” can be found on the official website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528247444/en/