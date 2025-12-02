Westcon Southern Africa achieves RUCKUS Platinum Distributor Status, strengthening support for partners

Nickey Mannya, Director for Cyber Security and Next Generation Solutions at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced it has achieved RUCKUS Platinum Distributor Status, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-standing partnership with RUCKUS Networks, a CommScope company. This elevated status recognises Westcon’s commitment to empowering channel partners through unmatched technical expertise, enablement and value-added services that accelerate growth in South Africa’s networking market.

RUCKUS Networks is known for delivering reliable wired and wireless networking solutions for complex, high-demand environments. Its technology supports a wide range of industries, from education and hospitality to manufacturing and public services, with a focus on simplifying network management and improving performance. Being recognised as a Platinum Distributor for such a well-established brand reflects the maturity of Westcon’s expertise and the trust built between the two companies.

Awarded to high-performing distributors who demonstrate sustained excellence, Platinum Status is reserved for partners who consistently deliver outstanding revenue performance, deep solution capability and strong partner enablement across the channel. For Westcon Southern Africa, this achievement reinforces its leadership position as a specialist distributor that provides much more than product fulfilment.

“As a value-added distributor, our role has always been to ensure that partners have everything they need to succeed, from technical training and pre-sales guidance to marketing support and post-deployment expertise,” said Nickey Mannya, Director for Cyber Security and Next Generation Solutions at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “This recognition from RUCKUS is a testament to our investment in partner growth and our commitment to delivering intelligent, high-performance networking solutions to enterprises across the region.”

The local market is experiencing increased demand for reliable, scalable and secure connectivity solutions as organisations accelerate digital transformation, adopt hybrid work models and modernise their infrastructure. RUCKUS, known for best-in-class wired and wireless networking, provides partners with an opportunity to address these needs through innovation, performance and simplicity.

With Platinum Status, Westcon’s channel partners can now expect even greater support, including:

Enhanced access to RUCKUS programmes, such as demo equipment, deal registration visibility and market development funds that help partners build stronger pipelines.

Greater technical enablement, backed by Westcon’s engineering and pre-sales teams who provide design assistance, solution validation and deployment support.

Accelerated go-to-market momentum, through co-marketing initiatives, training programmes and dedicated partner onboarding.

A more resilient supply chain, ensuring faster access to hardware and solutions for customers in key industries including education, manufacturing, retail, hospitality and public sector.

“As we enter 2026, we remain committed to building a stronger, more capable partner community. Our continued investment in advanced training, enablement programmes and market expansion with RUCKUS will help our partners unlock new opportunities and deliver exceptional outcomes for customers across southern Africa,” added Mannya.

The achievement also strengthens RUCKUS’s footprint in sub-Saharan Africa, ensuring partners have access to local expertise, in-country support and the scale needed to build profitable, future-ready networking practices.