When fibre reaches the streets it once skipped

The fibre market is changing. (Image: WebAfrica)

In the early days of fibre, the business case was straightforward: offset high capital costs by prioritising rollouts in high-density areas with the greatest potential returns. This approach meant that streets were mapped by revenue potential, resulting in an uneven patchwork of connectivity. While this strategy made sense from a business perspective, it left many areas underserved.

Now, more than a decade since the first fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connection was deployed in the leafy suburb of Parkhurst, north of Johannesburg, the fibre market is changing. Today, the urban and suburban areas where consumers and businesses can afford faster, premium-priced internet services are saturated, paving the way for broader fibre expansion. The next phase of fibre growth focuses on reach, with new rollouts targeting areas that wouldn’t have been included in early network plans.

Enabled by innovative pricing models and new deployment approaches, and driven by stiff competition, fibre network operators are expanding faster than ever before and unlocking high-speed connectivity for more customers. Now, the emphasis is on growing subscriber numbers rather than maximising margins. This shift is clearly reflected in the scale and pace of network builds. For example, in the early stages of its fibre rollout, Vumatel’s maximum capacity was about 70 000 homes per year, but between 2022 and 2024, the company built at a rate of 60 000-70 000 homes per month – including emerging markets in lower LSM suburbs.

This means that if you live in Sunset Manor in Kimberley or in Kwa-Thema, for example, a small township south-west of Springs, you can now access a fast, reliable and affordable internet connection. And if you’re based in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga or call Waterloo in Durban home, fibre connectivity will be coming to your area soon.

For customers in smaller, more remote areas, market expansion creates opportunities to access the full benefits of fibre connectivity. From lag-free gaming, quick file transfers and uninterrupted video calls to smooth online lectures and being able to download an entire season of your favourite series in a matter of minutes.

Exponential growth

Vumatel, SA’s largest FTTH network, recently announced it had reached one million subscribers, a milestone the fibre network operator (FNO) attributed largely to increased uptake of its Vuma Reach services. Vuma Reach is a fibre product designed for middle-income customers (monthly household income between R5 000 and R30 000) and underserved areas.

Webafrica was one of the first few ISPs to sell Vuma Reach, and later also brought Openserve Web Connect (Openserve’s network servicing emerging markets) onboard. Of the 100 000 homes connected in 2025, well over 40% were connected in underserved areas and 85% of these were on the Vuma Reach network.

These numbers are relevant because they illustrate where the market is growing and by how much. They also highlight the potential in this segment of the market. But only if ISPs take the time to get to know these customers and really try to give them what they really want. The goal should be to create fibre products that fit the realities of households with irregular and/or non-traditional incomes. Additionally, by offering more flexible options, such as prepaid, short-term and pay-as-you-go plans, ISPs like Webafrica can drive demand and allow new users to try fibre without signing lengthy contracts.

While pitfalls remain, operators are proving that fibre can be delivered at scale across a far wider spectrum of communities than was previously thought possible. This expansion of fibre access marks a meaningful shift in our connectivity and economic landscape by creating new pathways for people to participate in the digital economy. Broader fibre access sets up a win-win scenario for everyone involved: customers get better connectivity and can more readily tap into online/digital opportunities, while ISPs are given the opportunity to enter untapped markets and offer innovative products that unlock entirely new revenue streams.