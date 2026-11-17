Ryan Ramawoothar, Director, First Technology Western Cape.

I've been thinking quite a bit about last week's Microsoft 365 disruption, and not necessarily about what went wrong.

What interests me more is what happened to businesses when services they rely on every single day suddenly weren't available.

Think about it. We've reached a point where e-mail, shared documents, collaboration platforms and access to information are so deeply embedded in how we work that we barely give them a second thought.

Until they stop working.

And then, almost immediately, the conversation changes from productivity and innovation to something far more basic. How do we keep the business running?

I've spent a large part of my career helping organisations embrace cloud technology, and I remain convinced that it's one of the most important shifts we've made in enterprise IT.

The benefits are undeniable. But I do wonder whether, somewhere along the way, we've become so comfortable with the reliability of these platforms that we've stopped asking some fairly important questions.

We've become exceptionally good at moving businesses to the cloud. Have we become equally good at preparing them for the moments when they can't access it?

I don't think that's a question we ask often enough.

And to be clear, this isn't about pointing fingers at Microsoft. No technology provider, regardless of its scale or investment, can guarantee that services will never be interrupted.

In fact, the sophistication of today's cloud platforms is precisely why we've come to depend on them so heavily.

But there's a difference between trusting the technology and assuming that trust removes the need for contingency planning.

Take e-mail, for example. For many organisations, losing access for a few hours is more than an inconvenience. It's customers waiting for responses, transactions being delayed and employees unable to do their jobs.

The same applies to SharePoint and OneDrive. What happens when the documents your teams need are sitting somewhere they suddenly can't reach?

We talk extensively about protecting data, and rightly so. But having a backup of your information and being able to continue operating when your primary systems are unavailable are two very different things.

Your data might be perfectly safe, but that doesn't mean your business can function.

That's the part I think deserves more attention.

And the answer isn't necessarily to spend millions building duplicate environments or introducing another layer of technology for the sake of it.

Sometimes it's as straightforward as having e-mail continuity in place, making critical information securely accessible through alternative means, or ensuring employees know how to communicate when their usual platforms aren't available.

It starts with understanding what really matters to the business.

Which functions absolutely cannot stop? How long can they realistically be unavailable? What happens to customers during that time? And perhaps the most uncomfortable question of all: have we ever actually tested our ability to operate without these systems?

I suspect many organisations would find the answers quite revealing.

At First Technology, this is exactly the conversation we're now encouraging customers to have.

First Technology is looking at practical business continuity assessments that go beyond whether systems are backed up or configured correctly. The company wants to understand how a business would actually function during a disruption, where the dependencies lie and what sensible measures can be introduced to reduce the impact.

That could involve e-mail continuity, independent access to critical information, improved recovery capabilities or simply a more effective plan for how people continue working.

And importantly, it needs to be proportionate. A business shouldn't have to invest in an entirely new technology environment to address a few hours of potential disruption.

There's also a broader point here.

As technology partners, I think our responsibility extends beyond helping customers adopt the latest platforms. We should be challenging them to think about the risks that come with depending on those platforms, even when the technology itself is exceptionally reliable.

That isn't a criticism of cloud computing. Quite the opposite. It's what responsible cloud adoption should look like.

If anything positive comes out of last week's disruption, I hope it's that more business leaders start having these conversations before the next incident rather than during it.

Because ultimately, the question isn't whether you can trust the cloud. It's whether your business is prepared for the moments when the cloud isn't available.

And for me, that's where the real conversation should begin.