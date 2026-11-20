Dawn Moodley, Director and Account Executive at Online University Management Systems. (Image: AI-enhanced)

It is three days before the stipend run. At a university’s programme office, an administrator is finalising the monthly schedule.

Two employers still owe attendance registers. A supervisor has corrected a timesheet already captured. Five learners have requested a banking change. Another remains on the payment list despite having left the programme.

Finance needs the schedule. The funder needs evidence. Learners want to know when they will be paid.

This illustrative scene captures a leadership question: how much of the programme depends on one person remembering every exception?

“Many hands make light work” assumes those hands work together. Here, each may hold a different version of the same learner’s story.

The cracks appear at the handovers

The programme office records placements. Supervisors sign timesheets. Academic staff review workplace learning. Finance processes approved payments.

Each team may complete its work, yet inconsistencies emerge when records are combined for a funding claim or audit.

The employer knows a learner stopped attending.

The programme office has recorded the withdrawal.

Finance still has last month’s schedule.

These gaps can also enable abuse. Consider an offboarded learner submitting attendance registers and stipend claims bearing a forged supervisor’s signature. If nobody checks current participation or confirms the supervisor’s approval, apparently complete paperwork can support an invalid claim.

Banking changes introduce another risk. Has the request been authenticated, the account verified and the amendment approved? Would staff notice several learner records directing stipends into the same account?

OLUMS combines banking verification with duplicate and redundant learner checks to help institutions identify records requiring review, within the data available.

Then the funding does not arrive

The administrator assembles the records and submits the claim. The next tranche payment is expected to cover upcoming payments.

Instead, the funder requests clarification. Attendance does not reconcile. Supporting documents are outstanding. Funding is withheld while discrepancies are resolved.

The stipend date remains unchanged.

Depending on the agreements, the institution may still be responsible for payment. Learners need transport money to attend their workplaces.

The CFO must now consider whether the institution can bridge the gap, from which funds and for how long. An unresolved handover has become a cashflow problem.

For the CIO, the same incident exposes how much critical co-ordination happens through inboxes, spreadsheets and individual knowledge.

The administrator has been absorbing that weakness daily.

OLUMS’ grant management approach brings attendance, claims, approvals, supporting evidence and payment reconciliation into a shared process. Staff can investigate exceptions without first reconstructing the entire account, while management can see what threatens a submission.

What did the funding achieve?

Return to the learner whose stipend was delayed. Payment has been resolved, but they missed workplace time because they could not afford transport.

Who establishes what learning was missed? Can it be recovered? Is the learner still on track to graduate?

AGSA’s reporting on the 2024-25 audit outcomes connects weaknesses in financial and performance management to failures in public service delivery, including education, skills development and employment. Accounting for expenditure must sit alongside credible evidence of delivery.

In skills development, that means examining completion, the quality of workplace experience and progression towards employment. The minister of higher education and training reinforced this direction in February 2026, calling for funding linked to verified training, workplace learning and, where possible, employment outcomes.

OLUMS’ WIL platform connects curriculum-aligned activities, mentor feedback and assessment evidence, helping institutions identify gaps during placements while intervention remains possible.

Leadership can test its oversight by following one learner through placement, attendance, banking verification, payment and completion.

Then ask the administrator how much work it took to assemble that story.

The final account should show both where the money went and how far the learner progressed because of it.