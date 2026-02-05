When the world fractures: Why business continuity is a CEO and board-level leadership test

Augustine Tumi Mogashoa, Director of IT and Business Continuity Management Specialist, ASQE (Image: Supplied)

Uncertainty is no longer episodic. It is structural. Economic volatility, climate shocks, cyber threats, rapid technological change and geopolitical tension now converge rather than arrive in isolation. In this environment, the organisations that endure are not those with the thickest continuity manuals, but those led by executives who prepared for disruption long before it materialised.

“Disruption doesn’t announce itself,” says Augustine Tumi Mogashoa, Director of IT and Business Continuity Management Specialist at ASQE. “Leadership is revealed by who prepared for it anyway.”

This reality is already confronting executive teams and boards globally. Business continuity and disaster recovery are no longer technical disciplines delegated to IT or risk functions. They have become direct indicators of leadership maturity and governance quality.

Why traditional continuity thinking no longer works

For years, continuity planning focused on isolated incidents: a system outage, a supplier failure or a regional weather event. Those assumptions no longer hold.

Today’s disruptions cascade. A geopolitical decision can sever supply chains overnight. Sanctions can nullify contracts. Conflict can render entire markets inaccessible. Political and economic collapse can rewrite business assumptions in months, not years. “The most dangerous assumption leaders make is that tomorrow will resemble yesterday,” Mogashoa notes.

In real crises, what fails first is rarely technology. It is decision-making. Authority blurs, priorities compete and time disappears. Plans based on historical patterns create false confidence when conditions shift faster than governance models can respond.

Continuity, therefore, is no longer about documentation. It is about readiness.

Leadership ownership changes outcomes

Organisations that perform well under sustained pressure share a defining trait: senior leaders own continuity outcomes.

They force clarity around what truly matters – critical services, customer trust, regulatory obligations and people. Hard prioritisation happens before a crisis demands it. “If everything is critical, leadership has already failed,” Mogashoa warns.

Rather than attempting to model every possible scenario, effective leaders focus on decision readiness. They ask which decisions must be made in the first hours of disruption, and who has the authority to make them. This shift alone eliminates one of the most common failure points in disaster response: hesitation.

From planning to preparedness

When uncertainty rises, many organisations respond by producing more plans. The most resilient leaders do the opposite. They rehearse decisions under pressure.

They accept that information will be incomplete, communications degraded and assumptions wrong. They test how leaders, operations and recovery teams function when conditions are imperfect, and practise operating in degraded modes rather than ideal states.

“A plan that hasn’t been tested under stress is just a theory,” says Mogashoa. Preparedness is not about predicting every failure. It is about acting decisively when prediction fails.

Making continuity a business investment

Continuity initiatives often struggle for executive attention because their value is invisible until something goes wrong. Influential leaders change the narrative by framing resilience as value protection, not insurance.

They connect recovery time directly to revenue loss, customer attrition, regulatory exposure and reputational damage. When the cost of delay is clear, investment decisions become economic rather than emotional.

“Resilience earns funding when leaders understand the price of delay,” Mogashoa explains.

At that point, continuity stops competing with growth. It enables it.

Disaster recovery is a leadership moment

Technology recovery remains essential, but it is no longer sufficient. Modern disruptions expose dependencies on cloud providers, third parties, data integrity and workforce availability. Recovery exercises that focus solely on systems miss the broader business impact.

Effective leaders test disaster recovery as a business event. Communications are rehearsed. Customer impact is assessed. Scenarios assume people may be unavailable, suppliers unreachable and information incomplete.

“Recovery is not an IT success when the business has already lost trust,” Mogashoa cautions.

Disaster recovery, in other words, is a leadership test.

When geopolitics turns risk into reality

Geopolitical instability now represents one of the most significant continuity threats facing organisations.

Conflict, sanctions and state failure can disrupt operations more severely than any single technical incident. Supply chains can fracture overnight. Borders can close. Entire regions can become unsafe.

Continuity planning must therefore extend into human safety. Leaders need clear thresholds for action, predefined authority and honest communication when employees face extreme conditions.

“When the crisis is at the door, indecision becomes its own form of harm,” Mogashoa warns.

In these moments, continuity is not about saving everything. It is about protecting what must never be compromised: people, integrity and long-term trust.

A new definition of resilient leadership

Resilience today is not about returning to normal. Normal is gone.

It is about maintaining direction when conditions deteriorate and decisions carry moral and strategic weight. Leaders who design for disruption accept uncertainty and prepare their organisations to act with clarity regardless.

“You don’t discover resilience during a crisis,” Mogashoa says, “you discover whether you designed for it.”

Business continuity and disaster recovery are no longer operational concerns. They are signals of leadership quality in a fractured world.

What boards must now demand

For boards, reassurance is no longer enough. The critical question is not whether plans exist, but whether leadership can demonstrate decision readiness under real conditions. Boards should demand clarity on what truly matters in a crisis, who has authority to act, and how people, customers and critical services will be protected when assumptions fail.

“Boards don’t govern crises by asking for plans,” Mogashoa says. “They govern by demanding readiness.”

That means moving beyond dashboards to ask harder questions:

What happens if a key market becomes inaccessible overnight?

How quickly can leadership make irreversible decisions?

Are people protected before performance metrics?

Which risks are we consciously accepting, and why?

Boards that insist on these answers before disruption strikes do more than fulfil oversight duties. They set the standard for responsible leadership in an uncertain world.