White paper: CASA Software, Nexsan highlight importance of data authentication and integrity

Byron Horn-Botha, Sales Specialist, CASA Software. (Image: Supplied)

CASA Software, which positions itself as a leader in digital transformation in SA and local distributor of Nexsan, which positions itself as a global leader in the secure storage, protection and management of data, are platinum sponsors at this year’s ITWeb Security Summit, where they will expand on the importance of data authentication and integrity.

“How can you be sure that your archived files are in good shape – readable, accessible and not damaged?” asks Byron Horn-Botha, CASA Senior Sales Specialist. “How can you truly know that no files have gone missing – deleted by accident or malicious attack?” he adds. Nexsan solution, Assureon, has patent-pending technology that protects and assures the integrity of information assets that it has archived. This unique technology verifies that all files and file metadata are present and have not been tampered with or corrupted. Assureon ensures confidence in the privacy and integrity of your information, and in the confidence that third parties, such as courts and regulatory agencies, will have that the information you provide them with is genuine and complete.

About CASA

CASA Software is a digital transformation organisation comprising a highly skilled team of technology professionals. The company has over three decades' experience in the South African and sub-Saharan ICT industry.

CASA Software helps customers to transform and optimise ICT operations from mobile to mainframe, including hybrid and multicloud, to accelerate innovation while maximising customer value.

CASA Software partners with software industry technology leaders to enable its customers to realise the value of AI-driven operations and streamlined automation. Its solutions are designed to assist customers to securely embrace the challenges of digital transformation and the next AI-driven era of computing.

CASA Software's customers include leaders in finance, telecommunications, retail and the public sector.

Visit CASA Software online here.

Contact: support@caafrica.co.za

About Nexsan

Nexsan is a global leader in enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a reputation for delivering the most highly reliable, secure and cost-effective storage while always remaining agile to continuously deliver purpose-built storage and data management solutions that meet complex and ever-changing IT, business and budgetary requirements. Nexsan’s patented technology is ideal for a variety of use cases, including backup and recovery, content delivery and streaming, scientific lab data, virtualisation, evidentiary data, digital video surveillance, regulatory compliance and healthcare records. For further information, please visit www.nexsan.com.