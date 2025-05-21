White paper: Obscure Technologies, Tenable showcase cyber security for manufacturing shop floor

Ebrahim Areington, Tenable Business Unit Manager at Obscure Technologies.

The ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June, will see leading cyber security specialist, Obscure Technologies and partner, Tenable – which positions itself as the global cyber risk leader – showcase cyber security for the manufacturing shop floor.

Ebrahim Areington, Tenable Business Unit Manager at Obscure Technologies, says digitisation in manufacturing goes back to the early days of automation. “The Tenable white paper, which can be downloaded below – explains how this was when manufacturers first began using computer systems to manage and control production processes. Since then, digital transformation has completely revolutionised the manufacturing plant floor, enhancing efficiency and productivity while improving quality control, reducing cost and increasing flexibility and customisation. With the advent of Industry 4.0,(1) organisations are becoming more agile, interconnected and data-driven, allowing them to adapt to rapidly changing market demands,” he says.

Based on a global study published by consulting firm Deloitte, manufacturers have seen a 10% increase in production output, an 11% increase in capacity utilisation and a 12% increase in labour productivity by implementing smart factory digitisation initiatives. Additionally, they can speed new products to market by reducing innovation development time by as much as 30%.(2) By embracing digital transformation, manufacturers can position themselves for success in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market.

