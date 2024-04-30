White paper: The business value of Nutanix Unified Storage

Nutanix is a software-defined infrastructure provider for hybrid multicloud environments.

Infrastructure modernisation is under way at more than 70% of enterprises going through digital transformation, and the need for a simple, flexible and secure storage solution is on the rise.

With unstructured data growing rapidly, legacy storage systems are weighing enterprises down and inhibiting them from creating a digitally transformed organisation that can quickly and effectively respond to fast-changing business and application needs. For many information technology (IT) organisations, that means software-defined infrastructure.

For many enterprises, infrastructure modernisation is also associated with other goals, like improving IT infrastructure efficiency. Unified storage solutions that allow enterprises to consolidate workloads using different access methods onto a single storage platform promise improved administrative productivity, as well as compelling economics.

Newer storage technologies like NVMe, along with an increased ability on the part of software-defined offerings to handle the performance, availability and security requirements of mission-critical workloads, have enterprises looking to replace legacy storage area network (SAN) and network attached storage (NAS) systems with more flexible, more scalable and easier-to-use software-defined solutions that offer better economics.

Nutanix is a software-defined infrastructure provider for hybrid multicloud environments, and it has been shipping enterprise-class storage solutions based around a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) architecture longer than any other major enterprise vendor.

The vendor’s core platform, Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP), has delivered highly-resilient and scalable data storage services for well over a decade. While it initially supported block storage, file storage support was added in 2017 and object storage support was added in 2019.

In 2021, Nutanix released Nutanix Unified Storage, a platform that consolidates block, file and object storage services onto a single, integrated and hybrid cloud–capable platform with multiprotocol (iSCSI, NFS, SMB, and S3) support that offers significant on- and off-premises deployment flexibility under a common operating model.

IDC conducted research to validate the advantages of multiprotocol workload consolidation using Nutanix Unified Storage.

