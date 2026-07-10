White paper: The institutional knowledge gap

Whitepaper There is a growing gap between information and institutional knowledge.

Executive summary

Organisations have spent the past two decades investing in technologies designed to improve access to information. Cloud platforms, collaboration tools, enterprise content management systems, shared drives, search capabilities and, more recently, artificial intelligence have all promised to make organisations more informed, connected and productive.

Yet a common challenge persists. Employees struggle to find the right information at the right time. In fact, employees can spend up to 30% of their day searching for information (Laufs, 2025); teams inherit projects without context; and subject matter experts become operational bottlenecks because critical knowledge remains concentrated in individuals rather than shared across the organisation.

The challenge is no longer a lack of information. It is the growing gap between information and institutional knowledge. Institutional knowledge, often referred to as institutional memory, is the collective memory, skills, processes and historical context accumulated over time within an organisation that enables it to operate effectively. It extends beyond documented information to include the experience, context and reasoning behind decisions. While much of this knowledge originates with employees, its value is realised when it is captured, shared and made accessible across the organisation, reducing dependence on the institutional memory of individual employees.

For South African organisations facing economic pressure, skills shortages and increasing regulatory complexity, preserving and applying institutional knowledge has become a strategic capability rather than an administrative function.

At the same time, AI is shifting the focus from creating information to making existing knowledge more accessible, usable and scalable.

This white paper explores the widening gap between information growth and organisational understanding, why traditional knowledge management is no longer sufficient, and how emerging AI-driven approaches are helping organisations transform information into usable institutional knowledge.

Please see below to download and learn more.