Who is Hardware Distribution? A trusted, women-owned partner for ICT resellers, data centres and network operators

Gail Holt, Managing Director, Hardware Distribution.

For ICT resellers and network operators, choosing the right distribution partner is one of the most important strategic decisions they can make. The right distributor doesn’t just move products – it delivers technical knowledge, reliable support, trusted relationships and consistent availability in an industry defined by rapid change and ever-increasing bandwidth demands.

Hardware Distribution, a fully women-owned and proudly South African business, has been delivering exactly that for more than two decades, through a deliberate and powerful niche focus.

Niche-focused distributor with a clear advantage

Founded 24 years ago, Hardware Distribution has grown into a respected supplier across South Africa and the broader African market, specialising in ICT hardware and optical solutions for enterprise environments, data centres and network operators.

Rather than attempting to serve every segment, the company has built its strength in a clearly defined niche, enabling deeper expertise, more relevant product selection and meaningful value for its reseller partners.

This focused approach allows Hardware Distribution to offer:

ProLabs OEM-compatible optics and advanced data centre connectivity solutions, including high-performance AI-driven infrastructure at competitive pricing.

H3C SMB switching, firewall, router and access point solutions.

Maintenance and support for end-of-life Cisco networks.

Reliable stock availability and efficient nationwide logistics.

Comprehensive pre- and post-sales technical support.

A personal relationship-driven approach grounded in trust, transparency and accountability.

“Our resellers are not just customers, they’re partners, and in many cases, old industry friends,” says Gail Holt, Managing Director of Hardware Distribution.

“Their success is our success. We never over-promise, and we never under-deliver. Because we are focused on what we sell, we truly understand our products and offer support and guidance – that’s where our value lies. We also believe in personal, old-fashioned customer interaction.”

Built on resilience, driven by purpose

Hardware Distribution was founded by Holt, an industry player for many years, who founded the company after repeatedly being overlooked for promotions at a time when advancement was mostly reserved for members of the “boys club”. Due to this invisible “glass ceiling”, Holt chose to build her own path after facing limited opportunities earlier in her career.

The Hardware Distribution crew.

“At some point, I realised that I could either accept being sidelined and held back, or I could build something of my own – a company based on merit, both technically and personally, not gender; a company that did not exploit resellers with high prices, but offered cost savings and competitive advantage, where it was a win-win on both sides,” Holt reflects.

From the beginning, the vision was ambitious, yet intentionally personal.

“When I started, my motto was ‘think big’. I never believed, however, that the company would ever be so successful and profitable. I was very ambitious and driven, but I never wanted the business to lose its human element or become overly corporate.

“To this day, we do not have a retirement age, race or gender policy – you are here because you are the best fit for the job. Our employees echo our values of customer excellence and technical product knowledge, and most importantly, the desire to be curious and constantly learn,” says Holt.

The company stands as a testament to perseverance and pure grit. Under Holt’s leadership, Hardware Distribution has become:

100% women-owned, with 30% Black women ownership.

A champion of high-performance, high-bandwidth technologies.

A consistent advocate for genuine value-add and distribution excellence.

“We are a small niche distributor with the mindset and standards of a large organisation,” Holt adds. “But we remain agile, flexible and deeply connected to our clients. That personal touch is not something we’re willing to lose. I enjoy the old way of doing things,” continues Holt.

Why resellers choose Hardware Distribution

Hardware Distribution’s niche focus translates directly into tangible benefits for its partners:

Specialised expertise: A deep understanding of a focused product set means better guidance, faster problem-solving and more confident purchasing decisions.

Personalised support: An agile team that works closely with resellers to provide hands-on, tailored technical knowledge assistance.

Long-term relationships: “We don’t believe in transactional business, we believe in partnerships that grow over time,” says Holt.

Transparent, fair practices: Honesty and consistency underpin every interaction. “Fair business isn’t just a value, it’s how we’ve retained partners for over 20 years.”

Proven track record

With over two decades of experience, Hardware Distribution has evolved with the ICT landscape while remaining committed to reliability, service excellence and deep product knowledge.

A trusted distribution partner for your business

For ICT resellers looking to expand their offering and be more competitive, improve supply reliability or partner with a distributor that combines technical depth with genuine relationship-building, Hardware Distribution offers a compelling alternative to broadline distribution.

Its niche focus is not a limitation; it’s a strategic advantage. It enables sharper expertise, stronger partnerships, quicker response and ETAs, and more consistent value where it matters most.

“We’ve built our business on trust, knowledge and relationships. Thank you to all those clients from the early days, who trusted and supported me, and gave me a break,” Holt concludes.

“From tiny acorns, mighty oaks grow.”