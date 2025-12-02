Who is Hardware Distribution? A trusted, women-owned partner for ICT resellers, data centres, network operators

Gail Holt, Managing Director.

For many ICT resellers and network operators, choosing the right distribution partner is one of the most important strategic decisions they can make. The right distributor doesn’t just move products – it provides technical knowledge, support, personal contact, guidance and quick delivery in an industry defined by rapid change and the constant need for higher bandwidths.

Hardware Distribution, a fully women-owned and proudly South African business, has been delivering exactly that for more than two decades.

Reseller-focused distributor with a difference

Founded 23 years ago, Hardware Distribution has grown into a respected national and African supplier of ICT hardware and optical solutions tailored specifically for the enterprise and network operator market. The company partners with ICT companies of all sizes to provide:

ProLabs OEM compatible optics and other data centre connectivity solutions – including bleeding edge AI solutions at competitive pricing.

H3C SMB switching, firewall, router and AP products.

Maintenance of EOL’d Cisco networks.

Reliable stock availability and nationwide logistics.

Pre- and post-sales support.

A personal relationship-driven approach based on trust and transparency.

“Our resellers are not just customers – they’re partners, and in many cases, old industry friends. Their success is our success. We never over-promise and we never under deliver. We know our products and are focused on what we sell and therefore offer differentiated value due to our product knowledge. We also believe in personal 'old fashioned' customer interaction,” says Gail Holt, Managing Director of Hardware Distribution.

A company built from resilience and purpose

Hardware Distribution is led by Holt, an industry player for many years, who founded the company after repeatedly being overlooked for promotions in an industry and at a time when advancement was mostly reserved for members of the “boys' club”.

“At some point, I realised that I could either accept being sidelined and kept down by the 'glass ceiling' or I could build something of my own – a company based on merit, both technically and personally, not gender; a company that did not exploit resellers with high prices, but offered cost savings and competitive advantage, where it was a win-win on both sides,” Holt reflects.

“When I started this business all those years ago, my motto was 'think big'! I never believed, however, that the company would ever be so successful and profitable! Even in the early days, I never wanted the company to become too corporate.”

“To this day, we do not have a retirement age, race or gender policy – you are here because you are the best fit for the job. Our employees echo our values of customer excellence and technical product knowledge, and, most importantly, the desire to be curious and constantly learn,” says Holt.

The company stands as a testament to perseverance and pure grit. Under Holt’s leadership, Hardware Distribution has become:

100% women-owned, with 30% black woman ownership.

A champion for innovative high bandwidth products.

A long-standing advocate for real value add and distribution excellence.

“We are a niche distribution company, but our company vision and values are that of a large organisation – however, we are still small enough to be flexible and have a lot of fun together, thriving on the personal touch we give to our clients. I enjoy the old way of doing things,” Holt adds.

Why resellers choose Hardware Distribution

ICT resellers that partner with Hardware Distribution consistently highlight:

The personalised support – Hardware is agile and responsive. Resellers receive hands-on support tailored to their needs.

Long-term relationships – “We don’t believe in transactional business, we believe in relationships that last through the years,” says Holt.

Transparent, fair practices – a culture of honesty and openness runs through the entire business and is always delivered to our customers. “Fair business isn’t just a value for us, it’s how we’ve kept our partners for 20-plus years.”

Experience backed by 23 years of success – Hardware Distribution has grown alongside the ICT market, adapting to every change without losing its commitment to reliability, knowledge and service excellence.

A partner for your next stage of growth

For ICT resellers looking to expand their product offering, gain access to dependable hardware supply or to work with a distributor that values partnerships as much as performance, Hardware Distribution is ready to support every step of that growth.

“We’ve built our business on relationships and trust, and we’re excited about the next generation of partners who will grow with us,” concludes Holt.