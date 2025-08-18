Who is your Microsoft partner?

Nick Botha, Chief Partner Officer at 4Sight.

A weird title for an opinion piece, perhaps; however, a very pertinent question, I assure you. See, the role of the Microsoft partner has dramatically evolved over the last few decades and, come 1 October 2025, this role will experience seismic shifts – perhaps not initially visible to the millions of customers who rely on Microsoft technologies every day. To us in the industry, however, the changes are massive and can be likened to where the world finds itself in regards to the adoption of AI. Whether you see it right now is irrelevant; what’s certain, however, is its impact will be felt by all.

For decades, Microsoft has shaped the global technology landscape, and its vibrant partner community has been at the heart of that success. In virtually every country around the globe and in every city, there are technology enthusiasts and entrepreneurs who carved out a niche for themselves in their local – and sometimes global – economy. These entrepreneurs are referred to as Microsoft partners and, depending on the size of your business, they play a crucial role in the information technology landscape of every modern enterprise.

Transactionally speaking, companies both big and small procure their Microsoft subscriptions from these partners. The transaction itself can take many forms – whether it be through a legacy volume licence agreement, a structured enterprise agreement or what has now become the norm, a flexible CSP (cloud solution provider) agreement. And it’s through the latter that Microsoft has changed the rules of engagement.

Up to this point, it was easy for most Microsoft partners to sell a subscription to a specific solution to almost any customer. Unfortunately, this transactional relationship often resulted in companies not leveraging the full scope and benefit of the features contained in their subscription. Poor configuration of a Microsoft 365 environment opens companies to serious security threats; relying on Microsoft Azure as a virtualised infrastructure without the necessary know-how has left many customers vulnerable to sophisticated cyber attacks; and a Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP system sold as a ‘magic wand’ has, in too many cases, fallen short of delivering the outcomes promised in the sales pitch.

Microsoft has realised that great technology requires great support. That’s why it has announced sweeping changes to partner authorisation requirements and incentive eligibility effective 1 October 2025. These changes raise the bar: partners will need to prove their capability in specific solution areas – not simply claim it. In other words, incentives and customer trust will follow demonstrable expertise.

As an authorised regional distributor, we can already see the positive impact these changes will bring. Customers will gain more confidence that every partner in their value chain – be it authorised distributor or reseller partner – has the right skills and telemetry to deliver measurable outcomes. Partners that have long invested in skills, solution specialisation and customer success will finally be rewarded in proportion to their capabilities.

But there’s a flip side. In a recent survey we conducted with partners across Africa and the ME/CEE region, a clear theme emerged: the new requirements will inevitably place pressure on smaller, specialist firms that may not control the licence relationship with the customer, or whose clients span multiple CSP regions. These firms often deliver exceptional value, yet their efforts can be overlooked in the current programme structure. Partners told us that their ability to serve customers regionally – even across borders – often clashes with the way CSP rules are currently drawn. Unless Microsoft continues to refine the programme to reflect how customers actually operate – often regionally rather than within neat country boundaries – some of the best expertise risks being sidelined.

So, what should customers take from all this? In short: be deliberate about who your Microsoft partner is. The cheapest option is rarely the best when it comes to long-term business impact. A partner qualified and authorised in the workloads you rely on – Modern Work, Azure or Business Applications – isn’t just selling licences; they’re safeguarding your investment, aligning your solutions to your strategy and ensuring you extract the full value of your technology stack. Choosing a partner purely on price often leads to a ‘price-only’ experience – less guidance, less accountability and fewer tangible outcomes.

For partners, the next few months are pivotal. Our survey feedback made it clear that many partners are already taking steps to adapt – closing skills gaps, completing certifications and aligning their commercial relationships with their delivery capabilities. Where you provide the ongoing support, strategy and solution expertise for a customer, the license relationship should sit with you – ensuring alignment between service delivery and commercial accountability. This isn’t about holding a licence for the sake of it; it’s about ensuring customers are served by the partner best equipped to deliver outcomes.

The 1 October changes are not just about compliance – they’re about reshaping the Microsoft ecosystem into one that is more predictable, more customer-focused and more outcome-driven. At 4Sight, we’re committed to helping both customers and partners navigate this new landscape. If you’re a customer, talk to us about mapping your next three years with a partner that can deliver measurable value. If you’re a partner, let’s discuss how to position you for success under the new rules.

The question remains: Who is your Microsoft partner? After 1 October 2025, the answer will matter more than ever.