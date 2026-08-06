Who really owns your APN and reverse-billing contracts?

Lee Muller, Senior Sales Specialist at Backspace Technologies.

Complexity and opacity in the connectivity business keep revenue predictable and customers tied in. It’s not a comfortable conversation, but it is true, and it comes down to value that you pay for but may never use – a term commonly known in our industry as breakage.

I recently asked someone if they knew what their home fibre package included. They did. The proud answer was that they had 50Mbps upload and download speeds. The household has two people. They use their mobile phones sparingly, rely on a laptop for some home-based work, and watch Netflix at night. Netflix, the heaviest application in that home and used on only one device, needs only a fraction of that capacity to run smoothly.

Therefore, the gap between what this person was sold, what they bought and what they can realistically consume is where the provider quietly makes its comfortable margins, which go towards the capex required to build the network.

Now, take those same dynamics – misunderstood specification, gentle pressure, and long-contracted commitments – and scale them up into the world of APN and reverse billing, and you’ll see the trend. The difference is that the numbers become bigger, as do the unintended consequences.

Technical terms:

APN: Access point name. A gateway between a 3G, LTE or 5G mobile network and a computer network.

Access point name. A gateway between a 3G, LTE or 5G mobile network and a computer network. Reverse billing URL: A service that allows users to access a specific website, app or platform without using their own mobile data. Instead, the business hosting the platform covers the data costs, allowing users to browse freely.

The APN lock-in problem

When companies negotiate an access point name (APN) deal, the conversation usually centres on cents per megabyte. And so, securing a rate of 9c/MB, for example, for a fleet of company devices may sound like a win. But let’s take a step back and look at what sits behind a typical rate structure: a 36-month contract or another long-term commitment and a significant monthly minimum spend. This can easily translate into hundreds of thousands of rands.

This is the status quo, so let’s unpack it. Over the term, you are effectively committing a long-term minimum revenue to a single network. It’s a great structure for the provider because it has predictable, bankable revenue.

However, many businesses want resilience for their devices. And so they contract APN services from two or three different networks. This ticks a box because on paper it spreads risk, whereas in practice it means multiple APN contracts, multiple technical integrations and multiple change-control processes and associated touch points and relationships.

When the business wants to do something as simple as an IP address change, employees may end up logging three separate tickets with three different engineering teams. They then have to align three sets of diaries while trying to complete a business-critical task. Simply put, this is a hidden tax on a business’s time and resources and does not reduce risk but rather introduces further unseen risk in real terms.

Reverse billing and invisible dependencies

Reverse billing and free-to-use data services introduce another layer of complexity for businesses. Often, one will see a reverse-billing specialist partner with a mobile network, only to then see additional brands entering the space offering variants of the same underlying product. The challenge for businesses is that while they may be obtaining three different quotes from three different brands, they cannot be sure they are comparing three distinct options.

When you look under the hood, there is often a single upstream connectivity arrangement which is then repackaged and resold. In some cases, smaller aggregators have sold or ceded their commercial relationships with network providers to a larger aggregator. At its core, the commercial pitch is simple: pass your traffic through us, keep your margin and we will give you a marginally better buy rate.

The result, bluntly, is that many businesses are unknowingly exposed to an additional, invisible layer of dependency. Businesses sign with a brand they know and trust, but the real control over network commercials sits with a third party they may not even be aware of, let alone wish to contract with indirectly.

This may not sound like a crisis. But if that upstream entity changes strategy, adjusts its pricing model or has an outage, the impact flows straight back to the business that signed the deal. That business may have no leverage over, or a direct relationship with, the third party causing the problem.

From a risk perspective, that lack of transparency should be a concern and a red flag for any organisation that relies on connectivity to deliver critical digital services to its customers, staff or partners.

A different model

The status quo works for many. But Backspace decided right in the beginning to structure relationships differently. Customers benefit far more when a provider builds its own aggregation platform and retains its own commercial relationships while offering the best solution it can, transparently, across both APN and reverse-billing URL services.

For businesses, this means they can engage a provider that works with all the major mobile network operators under a single contractual framework, at a single rate, through a single infrastructure and technical interface. That’s not a sales pitch. That’s a strategic design that enables businesses to have one contract to manage connectivity across major networks, one technical integration instead of battling through several, and one change-control process when something must be updated. It is Backspace's recipe to remove friction.

In addition, it means that when a client’s usage grows, the financial implications can be assessed and decisions made quickly without any invisible upstream party whose permission is required. Similarly, if a customer is unhappy, it should be reasonably easy for them to leave. Instead of contracts to tie in a customer over the long term, the real contract should be service levels, responsiveness and uptime.

Asking better questions

Businesses trying to navigate the APN and reverse-billing market would do well to ask providers a few simple but pertinent questions:

Who owns the network commercials behind my new service? How many contractual layers sit between my business and the mobile networks carrying my traffic? What will happen to my service if an unseen contract changes or fails? How easy are the commercial terms to understand, ie, are they opaque bundles and term-based commitments, or a simple usage-based offering? How easily can we scale, and what additional contractual risk does this pose? How easy is it to exit the relationship if it is not working for me? Is my current or future connectivity partner designed to scale with a service that has effectively become a business utility, without expecting us to carry all the risk?

With something as fundamental as connectivity, clarity, control and aligned incentives should be the rule, not the exception. Contact us today.