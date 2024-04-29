WHOOP announces significant global expansion, appoints new senior leadership. Continues "Free Trials," making it the only wearable to offer "Try Before You Buy." (Photo: Business Wire)

WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced the expansion of its global footprint, now shipping to 56 markets worldwide, with more launches ahead. Additionally, the WHOOP app is now available in Italian and Spanish (Latin America), as well as English, French, and German. To support continued growth and momentum, WHOOP named new leaders to its C-suite to deliver on the WHOOP mission of helping people achieve their goals, by providing best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, strain, and health. To help everyone start their journey, WHOOP is currently offering a one-month free trial that can be accessed on WHOOP.com.

WHOOP Global Expansion

With a commitment to serving its global community to unlock their potential, WHOOP has expanded its reach to several key markets and regions, where there’s been rising consumer demand for and adoption of the brand. Consumers in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Israel, Korea, and Taiwan can now purchase WHOOP directly and the brand will ship to each of these markets, creating a seamless experience for its members.

The Gulf is a key region for the brand’s growth. In fact, their digital health market is expected to witness healthy, double-digit growth by 2027, according to Medi-Tech Insights. As a world class health and performance monitor, WHOOP provides coaching to improve overall well-being and foster behavior change.

To support global expansion, the WHOOP app is now available in Italian and Latin American Spanish to complement its existing languages: English, French and German, with additional language rollouts to come. This expansion ensures that WHOOP members worldwide can access the full suite of content and features in their native language.

“WHOOP is experiencing remarkable growth and momentum, particularly in new markets around the world. We’re excited to open these new markets and provide over 125 million people with access to WHOOP,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. “This market growth and the launch of Spanish and Italian in the WHOOP app is just the start of our international expansion. Our teams, including those led by three of our newest C-suite leaders, are working every day to unlock new markets and help introduce new members to the power of our WHOOP membership.”

New Executive Leadership at WHOOP

To spearhead continued growth and global expansion, WHOOP has appointed new leaders to its executive team:

Ed Baker joins WHOOP as Chief Growth Officer, following the acquisition of Baker's previous company, AnyQuestion. Before that, Baker led growth teams at Facebook and Uber during periods of extraordinary growth. He has also served on the WHOOP Board of Directors for nearly five years. Baker will lead efforts to fuel the next phase of hyper-growth at WHOOP.

joins WHOOP as Chief Growth Officer, following the acquisition of Baker's previous company, AnyQuestion. Before that, Baker led growth teams at Facebook and Uber during periods of extraordinary growth. He has also served on the WHOOP Board of Directors for nearly five years. Baker will lead efforts to fuel the next phase of hyper-growth at WHOOP. Michener Chandlee is now Chief Financial Officer at WHOOP, leveraging his extensive financial expertise to drive strategic financial planning and operational excellence. Prior to WHOOP, Chandlee was the CFO of Fanatics and also spent nearly 20 years at Nike in various leadership roles, including Chief Risk Officer and CFO of Nike’s Global Marketplace.

is now Chief Financial Officer at WHOOP, leveraging his extensive financial expertise to drive strategic financial planning and operational excellence. Prior to WHOOP, Chandlee was the CFO of Fanatics and also spent nearly 20 years at Nike in various leadership roles, including Chief Risk Officer and CFO of Nike’s Global Marketplace. John Sullivan has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, bringing his wealth of experience in marketing strategy and brand development to further elevate the presence of WHOOP in the global marketplace. Sullivan has worked at WHOOP for more than seven years during which he’s developed the direct-to-consumer business at WHOOP, overseeing all marketing functions of Brand, Commercial, Lifecycle, Business Development and Accessories and Apparel. Prior to WHOOP, he held positions in marketing at Tracksmith, Puma and Monitor Group, a strategy consulting firm.

To learn more and discover how WHOOP helps its members unlock their performance, go to www.whoop.com. To make it even more convenient than ever before to access WHOOP, it is available for purchase on Amazon.com, as well as at Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods.