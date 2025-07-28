Why AI is the game-changer ERP systems can’t ignore

Jaco Stoltz, Group CEO at Strategix.

For Jaco Stoltz, Group CEO at Strategix, the way businesses run ERP systems is changing fast, and AI is right at the heart of that shift. AI isn’t just an add-on anymore, he says, it’s become the heartbeat of ERP systems, transforming how businesses manage their books and balance their shelves.

“AI is no longer just exciting tech, it’s mission-critical,” says Stoltz. “Gone are the days when ERP systems were purely reactive. Now, with predictive tools and smarter data systems such as Microsoft’s Dataverse, we can see what’s coming and prepare better.”

The perception of ERP has undergone a dramatic transformation, from being a back-office tool for tracking transactions and managing workflows, to becoming a frontline engine for strategy and decision-making. Instead of simply storing information, modern ERP systems powered by AI provide dynamic insights, automate repetitive tasks and offer real-time predictive analysis to support critical business moves. It’s no longer just a digital filing cabinet, it’s a decision-making compass for the whole organisation.

Strategix has been working closely with Microsoft Copilot and building its own AI solutions to help businesses tap into real-time insights. The result? Month-end processes are faster, sales teams get more accurate customer data and stock levels are easier to predict. “It’s simple,” says Stoltz. “If your ERP isn’t powered by AI yet, you’re already playing catch-up.”

But it’s not just about speed and savings, it’s also about smarter decisions. AI now lets teams forecast cashflow dips, simulate different business scenarios and reduce the reliance on data scientists. “We’re seeing fewer mistakes, less manual number-crunching and more confidence in business planning,” Stoltz explains.

Still, AI brings a bit of tension to the workplace, and Stoltz doesn’t sugarcoat it. “There’s a real fear among employees that AI might replace them. But what we’re seeing is the opposite, it's actually helping people upskill, think differently and become more strategic.” At Strategix, the approach is all about turning AI into a teammate, not a threat.

Of course, not everything about this tech transformation is smooth sailing. Dirty data and overly customised ERP systems are two big hurdles Stoltz flagged. “Bad data gives bad results, it’s that simple. Clean, well-organised systems are vital, especially when you’re plugging AI into your operations.”

Looking ahead, Stoltz is watching the rise of agentic AI with tools that can make decisions and take action on their own. That future might not be far off. Strategix is already experimenting with scripts that automate ERP deployments, making set-up fast and less dependent on deep technical support. “We’re getting close to self-configuring systems. It’s exciting and it’s real,” he says.

Audit and compliance are another area about to be re-imagined. Stoltz predicts AI will streamline tax filings, catch accounting mistakes and reduce fraud, with governments already integrating ERP systems into their tax systems abroad. “It’s going to change how we report and track everything, and that’s good news for honest businesses,” he says.

For smaller companies wondering how to start, Stoltz offers one key piece of advice: take your time. “Don’t jump on every buzzword that pops up. Start small. Use tools built for your tech stack, like Copilot, and grow from there. Progress matters more than perfection.”

Strategix itself is building native AI tools for industries such as mining, manufacturing and cyber security, starting with making sure data is safe and systems are resilient. “Secure what you’ve got, clean it up, then unleash the power of AI,” says Stoltz.

And while all this might sound like the end of traditional ERP, Stoltz doesn’t see it that way. “ERP systems aren’t going away, they’re just evolving into something smarter, faster and better for business. It’s a shift we’re fully embracing.”