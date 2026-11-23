Kirk Schafer, Chief Experience Officer at DAC Systems.

Microsoft 365 permissions often last longer than the business decisions that created them. Access granted for a project may remain after the work has finished, while responsibility for shared files changes as employees move between roles. Over time, organisations can lose track of who can see what without an obvious incident drawing attention to the problem.

In Syskit's 2026 State of Microsoft 365 Governance Report, 76% of the 327 IT and security decision-makers surveyed in the US and UK said their organisations had already deployed or piloted enterprise AI tools accessing Microsoft 365 data. However, just 43% said their organisations had completed a thorough review of access permissions and oversharing risks before deployment.

Introducing Microsoft 365 Copilot makes that history more consequential. Copilot can use work information that an employee is already authorised to access, helping them find and work with relevant material. The technology respects existing access controls. When those controls are too broad, Copilot may make information easier to discover for someone whose access should have been reconsidered long ago.

Microsoft's guidance on preparing SharePoint for Copilot recommends looking for potentially overshared content and sites that are inactive or have no clear owner. It also provides ways to examine sharing permissions and restrict access to sensitive content. These are familiar information-governance responsibilities, but AI gives organisations another reason to address them before deploying Copilot widely.

The information itself also needs attention. An old procedure may remain in SharePoint long after a team has changed how the work gets done. Copilot may still surface that document because it remains accessible, leaving employees to establish whether the instructions are current. The people responsible for those processes need to review what is being kept and ensure the information employees rely on is accurate.

The challenge for leadership is deciding where to begin. A review that produces a long inventory of every permission problem is unlikely to help executives make an investment decision. They need to understand which weaknesses create meaningful exposure, which controls are already effective and where remedial work should take priority. Not every SharePoint site carries the same level of risk or importance to the business.

Security findings also need to be considered alongside organisational readiness. A business may have good reasons for granting access across departments, and removing permissions without understanding those reasons can interrupt legitimate work. Information owners should therefore be part of the review, alongside the IT and security teams responsible for the controls.

DAC Systems' AI Readiness Assessment brings together Microsoft's Security for AI, AI Readiness and Zero Trust assessments in an executive scorecard. It identifies governance gaps and priority risks, with recommendations for addressing them before a wider Copilot rollout. The findings also inform the choice of an initial pilot and an outline roadmap for deployment.

Those decisions also depend on how the organisation expects to use Copilot. Employees need relevant information and clear guidance about appropriate use, while management needs a way to judge whether a pilot has helped. A sensible starting point is a defined business activity where the potential improvement can be examined and the information involved is understood.

An assessment will not eliminate every risk or determine whether every employee should receive Copilot. It can, however, help the organisation avoid making those decisions with an incomplete view of its own Microsoft 365 environment. Leaders should know which access permissions need attention, who is responsible for addressing them and what they expect from the first deployment. That provides a stronger basis for proceeding and for deciding when wider adoption makes sense.

Enquire about an AI Readiness Assessment: https://dac.co.za/ai-readiness-campaign/