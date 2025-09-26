Why choose durable devices?

Durable devices quickly prove to be the smarter, more cost-effective choice.

Imagine a driver drops a phone on a loading bay floor. Or a device gets wet in rain. Or a battery dies halfway through a 12-hour shift. Smartphones break in those situations. When devices fail, workers stop scanning, routing and reporting. That delays deliveries. It creates manual paperwork. It increases errors. The hidden cost of investing in the wrong devices, is lost productivity.

What “durable” actually means

Durable devices are built for rough use:

Water and dust protection (IP ratings). An IP68 or IP69K rating means the device keeps working in dust or heavy splashes. Good for outdoor yards and dusty warehouses.

Drop and shock resistance (MIL-STD). A military-style test rating shows the device survived repeated drops at 1.5m on flat surfaces and vibration tests. Good for gear that gets knocked around.

A military-style test rating shows the device survived repeated drops at 1.5m on flat surfaces and vibration tests. Good for gear that gets knocked around. Large battery capacity.

Bigger batteries last longer between charges. That removes mid-shift charging hassles. Reinforced screens and bumpers.

Tough screen glass and protective edges reduce screen replacements. Industrial sensors and radios. Strong GPS, NFC and barcode scanning options make the device a working tool, not just a phone.

Why that matters to operations

Devices that keep running prevent stoppages. Fewer repairs mean less time spent shipping units back to service centres. Local spare pools shrink. IT spends less time re-imaging and reconfiguring replacements. For large fleets those savings scale quickly.

When rugged is the right choice

Choose durable devices when:

Devices are used outdoors or in dusty, hot or wet conditions.

Shifts are long and charging opportunities are scarce.

Hardware failure disrupts revenue or safety.

You need integrated tools like barcode scanners, NFC, or extra-loud speakers for noisy sites.

Deployment tips that protect your investment

Select the right device for your needs. Choose a model that matches your business requirements. Not sure which one is best? Our team is here to advise and guide you. Implement Mobile Device Management (MDM). With MDM, you can lock, locate, and update devices remotely—saving unnecessary trips to the depot and keeping your fleet secure and efficient. Train your team on basic care. Simple habits go a long way in extending device lifespan:

Keep devices in holsters

Clean charging ports regularly

Avoid extreme temperatures

Always use original chargers

Procurement checklist — quick

Does the device have an IP rating suited to your conditions?

Does it meet drop and shock standards used in your sector?

Is the battery rated for your longest shift plus buffer?

Are industrial features like scanning and NFC optional or built in?

Is there local support and replacement availability?

Can the device be enrolled in your MDM or fleet management system?

Final note and next steps

Durable devices are practical — they simplify operations, reduce costs and minimise complexity. When you factor in uptime, simplified repair logistics, and the impact of uninterrupted workflows, they quickly prove to be the smarter, more cost-effective choice for your business.

Tsukuru supplies purpose-built rugged phones and tablets and pairs them with a managed mobile device management platform plus workforce and asset-management software to keep devices secure and productive. We provision and enroll devices, lock and update apps remotely, and track locations and fleet health to cut depot trips and downtime.

We integrate device data with workforce workflows to remove manual handoffs, run pilots to validate failure rates and battery life, and scale only when KPIs improve. Local support and repair options speed fixes and lower total cost of ownership for large fleets.

Ready to optimise your business productivity? Partner with us today.