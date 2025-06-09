Why cloud solutions are critical for managing, deploying cloud networks

Reinette Grobler, Ruckus Channel Manager at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa

The infrastructure supporting cloud-based networks often doesn’t receive the attention it deserves. While businesses focus on leveraging the benefits of the cloud – such as scalability, flexibility and cost efficiency – they can overlook the complexities involved in effectively managing and deploying the very networks that enable these benefits.

This is where purpose-built cloud solutions come into play, offering a comprehensive suite of tools such as AI-driven insights for proactive troubleshooting, centralised management platforms for seamless visibility and automation features that enhance scalability and security. These capabilities work together to ensure businesses fully realise their cloud strategies, transforming their networks into a foundation for innovation and growth.

The case for cloud-managed network solutions

Managing cloud networks is not the same as managing traditional, on-premises networks. Today’s IT teams must navigate an environment where networks are distributed, dynamic and often spread across multiple cloud providers. This brings unique challenges:

Visibility : Without the right tools, gaining real-time insights into performance, bottlenecks and security vulnerabilities is difficult.

Scalability : Traditional network management approaches struggle to keep pace with the rapid expansion of cloud environments.

: Traditional network management approaches struggle to keep pace with the rapid expansion of cloud environments. Security: Ensuring end-to-end security across multiple clouds requires a unified, comprehensive approach.

Cloud-managed solutions address these pain points by offering centralised management platforms, often augmented by AI and automation. These technologies enable IT teams to gain holistic visibility, deploy resources efficiently and maintain robust security across increasingly complex networks.

Benefits beyond the basics

Cloud solutions offer a range of benefits that elevate network management beyond the basics, addressing challenges that traditional approaches often fail to overcome. One of the most impactful advantages is proactive management. With AI-driven capabilities, these solutions detect potential network issues early and resolve them before they escalate, ensuring minimal downtime and delivering consistent performance across all connected devices and applications. This shift from reactive to proactive operations significantly enhances reliability and user satisfaction.

Another critical advantage is unified control. In an era of increasingly complex multicloud environments, having a centralised dashboard provides unparalleled visibility and control. IT teams can monitor and manage networks of any size or complexity with ease, streamlining operations while ensuring consistent oversight across distributed systems.

Cost efficiency is also a hallmark of cloud solutions. By automating routine tasks and consolidating management processes, businesses can reduce the time and resources needed for maintenance, effectively lowering operational expenses. This efficiency allows organisations to achieve more without inflating budgets or compromising on performance.

Perhaps most importantly, cloud solutions are inherently adaptable. As businesses grow, change or embrace new technologies, these solutions enable seamless scaling and integration. As organisations expand into new markets or adopt advanced technologies, cloud solutions ensure that network management remains agile and aligned with their evolving strategic objectives. This adaptability supports immediate business needs and lays a resilient groundwork for sustained innovation and long-term growth.

Moving from hype to impact

Cloud solutions for networking are fundamental to business success. The shift to cloud-managed networks empowers organisations to simplify complex operations, ensuring that IT teams can focus on innovation rather than firefighting. By enabling centralised control, real-time insights and AI-driven optimisations, cloud solutions transform networks into agile platforms that support growth and efficiency.

But this aside, vendor-neutral cloud networking solutions are particularly critical. They enable businesses to seamlessly manage diverse environments, from public to private and multicloud deployments, ensuring compatibility and scalability without locking into a single provider. This approach maximises the return on existing infrastructure investments and positions businesses to adapt quickly to future technological advancements and market demands.

Cloud-managed networking doesn’t just solve operational problems – it creates a foundation for strategic impact. Whether it’s ensuring secure and reliable connectivity for remote teams, optimising performance across global locations or scaling to meet increasing demand, these solutions are the backbone of modern business operations. And even more so for organisations looking to future-proof their IT infrastructure and integrate and manage networks via the cloud.

Final thoughts

As the digital economy expands, the networks underpinning cloud services must be as dynamic and adaptable as the businesses they support. Cloud-managed network solutions are a foundational element of any effective cloud strategy. Businesses prioritising these solutions position themselves to achieve greater agility, enhanced performance and long-term success.