Why executives still don’t trust their data – and how to fix it

Bryn Davies, CEO of InfoBluePrint.

Despite record investments in cloud infrastructure, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, C-suite executives across South Africa face a familiar, frustrating reality.

When asking basic operational questions − such as how many active customers the business actually has, or which product line is truly most profitable − they are often met with conflicting answers across different departmental dashboards.

The technology stack has never been more powerful, yet confidence in organisational information remains shockingly low. When finance, sales and operations bring three different figures to the same board meeting, the issue is rarely a lack of software budget. It is a fundamental data management breakdown. And now with the increased use of AI against enterprise data, the room for erroneous reporting has increased alarmingly.

The organisations consistently extracting bottom-line value from their information do not just buy shiny new analytics platforms. They build a modern data foundation that guarantees data is trusted, governed and understood long before it hits a report or feeds an AI model.

Why C-suites lose faith in enterprise information

The frustration inside modern executive suites stems from several systemic issues:

Data exists everywhere, but rarely agrees: Years of legacy expansion have left enterprise landscapes fragmented across ERPs, CRMs, operational platforms and rogue spreadsheets. None of these systems were built to serve as an enterprise-wide single source of truth. The result is duplicate customer profiles, inconsistent product identifiers and conflicting operational figures.

Silent quality erosion: Data quality seldom collapses overnight; it degrades quietly through missing fields, outdated records and broken business logic. When executives realise the underlying information cannot be trusted, they default back to offline spreadsheets and manual reconciliations − ironically exacerbating the problem.

Semantic ambiguity: Ask five line-of-business leaders to define even basic concepts such as a "customer" or "gross margin", and you will likely get five different answers. Without shared semantic definitions, systems remain technically integrated while remaining fundamentally misaligned.

The AI multiplier effect: A common misconception is that AI will magically fix decades of poor data hygiene. In reality, AI simply amplifies bad data. If customer entities are duplicated or KPI logic is fractured, machine learning models will merely generate flawed insights at unprecedented speed.

Five steps to a successful, modern data platform

High-performing organisations approach modern data platforms by prioritising solid foundations over quick-fix veneers that only mask the symptoms. To bridge the trust gap, leading teams focus on five pragmatic execution steps:

1. Build an active, intelligent data inventory

Leading companies do not rely on static Excel sheets to track their data assets . They deploy active, intelligent data catalogues that continuously discover, classify and map relationships across the entire data estate.

Data quality is not an IT project with a clear end date; it is an ongoing operational discipline.

Next-generation platforms that are coming onto the market create an active knowledge layer. They answer essential questions in real-time: Where does this dataset originate? Who owns it? Can we trust it? Which executive dashboards rely on it?

2. Operationalise continuous data quality

Data quality is not an IT project with a clear end date; it is an ongoing operational discipline. Rather than relying on periodic data clean-up drives, progressive companies use automated observability platforms.

By combining AI-driven rule generation with continuous monitoring and anomaly detection, data quality shifts from an assumption to a measurable, managed capability.

3. Master critical business entities

Not every database column requires complex management, but core business entities − such as customers, products, suppliers and materials − unquestionably do.

Deploying purpose-built master data management (MDM) platforms allows organisations to continuously identify duplicates, harmonise records and synchronise golden records across disparate systems without replacing existing operational systems.

4. Keep governance practical and non-invasive

Traditional data governance frequently fails because it creates bureaucratic committees and overwhelming documentation. Successful organisations adopt practical models like non-invasive data governance. They focus on clarifying ownership, setting lightweight decision rights and embedding stewardship naturally into daily business operations rather than imposing friction.

5. Let delivery drive governance

Attempting to "complete governance" before delivering tangible business value is a recipe for failure. Successful data leaders invert the sequence. Every catalogue rollout clarifies asset ownership; every MDM implementation harmonises data.

By embedding governance directly into practical data management improvement deliveries, governance becomes a natural outcome of value creation rather than a prerequisite block.

The real competitive-edge

A truly modern data platform is far more than cloud storage, data lakes, pipelines and semantic layers. While cloud scale and AI tooling are vital components, they only generate returns when underpinned by active metadata management, robust data quality, authoritative systems of reference, clear lineage and practical governance.

As artificial intelligence reshapes South African commerce, the ultimate competitive advantage will not belong to the companies with the biggest AI budgets. It will belong to those with the strongest information foundations.

When executives can finally trust their numbers, they stop debating calculations and start making confident, high-impact strategic decisions.