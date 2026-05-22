Why fibre is winning the race for South Africa’s home internet

Fibre-to-the-home is increasingly emerging as the preferred connectivity option for households. (Image: Webafrica)

As fibre infrastructure expands across South Africa, more households are migrating from mobile and fixed LTE connectivity to fibre broadband. Faster speeds, greater reliability and uncapped data are driving a shift that is reshaping the country’s home internet landscape.

South Africa’s broadband market is entering a new phase of maturity. For years, mobile connectivity and wireless technologies such as fixed LTE played a critical role in expanding internet access across the country. Today, however, fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) is increasingly emerging as the preferred connectivity option for households that require faster, more reliable and higher-capacity internet access.

The shift is being driven by a combination of factors: rapid fibre infrastructure rollout, rising household data consumption and the growing importance of stable connectivity for remote work, digital services and online entertainment.

Fibre adoption is accelerating

Recent telecommunications data illustrates the scale of fibre’s growth in South Africa, a trend Webafrica has witnessed through increased fibre demand nationwide.

According to sector statistics published by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), fixed broadband subscriptions increased significantly between 2023 and 2024, with fibre accounting for most new connections. By 2024, FTTH subscriptions had reached roughly 2.4 million connections as fibre networks expanded into more suburbs and residential developments.

The infrastructure rollout underpinning this growth has been substantial. Major fibre network operators have deployed networks across metropolitan areas, secondary cities and increasingly into smaller towns. Millions of South African homes are now passed by fibre infrastructure, dramatically expanding the number of households able to connect.

As coverage increases, adoption tends to follow. Once fibre becomes available in a neighbourhood, many households migrate from legacy technologies or wireless connections to fibre-based broadband. Webafrica has simplified this transition by offering free installation and router delivery on many fibre packages.

The performance advantage of fibre

One of fibre’s biggest advantages lies in its ability to deliver consistently high speeds and greater network capacity.

Fibre-optic cables transmit data as pulses of light through glass fibres, allowing significantly greater bandwidth than copper or wireless technologies. Residential fibre packages in South Africa commonly offer speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps, supporting demanding applications such as cloud computing, ultra-high-definition streaming and online gaming. Webafrica’s fibre offerings are designed to deliver uncapped and unthrottled connectivity across a wide range of usage requirements.

Wireless technologies such as fixed LTE, by contrast, rely on radio signals transmitted from nearby cellular towers. While fixed LTE can perform well under optimal conditions, speeds are influenced by variables, including signal strength, network congestion and the number of users sharing the same tower. During peak usage periods, this shared capacity can result in reduced speeds and higher latency.

A Webafrica spokesperson notes: “Fibre networks provide a level of performance consistency that is difficult for wireless technologies to replicate, particularly in densely populated residential areas.”

While fixed LTE remains an important broadband solution in areas where fibre is unavailable, the performance gap between the two technologies has become increasingly apparent as digital usage grows.

Reliability for digital lifestyles

Reliability has become one of the most important factors influencing connectivity choices. The rise of hybrid and remote work has made stable broadband essential for millions of South Africans. Video conferencing, cloud collaboration platforms and large file transfers all depend on consistent network performance.

At the same time, households are connecting more devices than ever before. Smart TVs, streaming services, gaming consoles, smartphones and home automation systems all place additional demands on home networks.

Fibre’s high bandwidth capacity allows multiple users and devices to operate simultaneously without the slowdowns often associated with shared wireless connections. For households balancing remote work, online learning and digital entertainment, fibre has become increasingly important.

The ongoing role of fixed LTE

Despite fibre’s rapid growth, fixed LTE continues to play a critical role in South Africa’s connectivity ecosystem. Wireless broadband technologies allow service providers to deliver internet access in areas where fibre infrastructure has not yet been deployed. Installation is typically faster and requires minimal physical infrastructure, making fixed LTE an effective solution for rural communities or newly developed suburbs awaiting fibre rollout.

High-performance broadband is becoming essential infrastructure. (Image: Webafrica)

Webafrica continues to offer fixed LTE solutions alongside its fibre services, ensuring broader access to connectivity across different regions and infrastructure environments.

However, as fibre networks expand into more neighbourhoods, many households that initially relied on fixed LTE are transitioning to fibre to access faster speeds, lower latency and uncapped connectivity.

Fibre as the foundation of the digital economy

As South Africa’s digital economy continues to grow, high-performance broadband is becoming essential infrastructure. Connectivity now underpins a wide range of economic activity, from remote work and digital entrepreneurship, to online education and entertainment. Fibre’s ability to deliver high speeds, reliability and scalable bandwidth positions it as a key enabler of these digital services.

Internet service providers such as Webafrica play an important role in this ecosystem by connecting consumers to multiple fibre network operators (FNOs) nationwide, including Vumatel, Frogfoot and Openserve. By partnering with a broad range of fibre networks, Webafrica enables households to access connectivity options suited to their location and requirements.

As fibre infrastructure continues to expand across South Africa, the migration from wireless broadband to fibre is likely to accelerate, reflecting growing demand for connectivity capable of supporting the country’s increasingly digital lifestyles.