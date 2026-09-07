Why industrial labelling is becoming a critical part of electrical infrastructure

Quinten Dorman, Product Manager, Consumer Solutions Division, Kemtek.

Labelling is easy to overlook. In many electrical installations, it is something that happens towards the end of a project, once the cables have been installed and panels wired. Yet as electrical and industrial environments become more complex, accurate and durable identification is becoming increasingly important.

According to Kemtek’s Product Manager, Consumer Solutions Division, Quinten Dorman, the role of labelling has changed significantly over the past decade. What was once largely associated with handwritten tags and basic desktop printers has evolved into a more specialised function, with purpose-built systems designed for demanding industrial environments.

“Labelling has moved from being an afterthought to becoming an important part of the installation,” says Dorman. “The label needs to remain legible and in place for as long as the equipment is being used, and that changes what you need from a labelling solution.”

For electricians and contractors, one of the biggest challenges is consistency. Large projects may involve multiple teams and contractors, making clear and standardised identification particularly important. Poor handwriting, inconsistent naming conventions or labels that deteriorate over time can make it considerably harder to identify equipment when maintenance or repairs are required.

The problem is not necessarily apparent when an installation is completed. A label may look perfectly adequate on day one, only for heat, moisture, chemicals, UV exposure or repeated handling to cause it to fade, peel or become illegible.

“The real test of a label isn't how it looks when it comes off the printer,” says Dorman. “It is whether someone can still read it months or years later when they are trying to trace a cable or identify a piece of equipment.”

This becomes particularly important in environments such as manufacturing, mining and utilities, where equipment is often exposed to harsh conditions and where downtime can carry a significant cost.

Accurate cable marking and panel identification can also make installations easier to maintain. As facilities incorporate more automation, control systems, renewable energy equipment and connected infrastructure, technicians have more assets to identify and navigate.

Clear identification helps maintenance teams locate the right equipment, trace connections and isolate circuits without having to rely on guesswork or time-consuming manual tracing.

“If you have hundreds or thousands of cables and components, you need a consistent way of knowing what you're looking at,” Dorman says. “Good labelling saves time during routine maintenance, but it becomes even more valuable when there is a fault or an emergency and technicians need to identify equipment quickly.”

The consequences of poor labelling can extend beyond inconvenience. Incorrect or missing identification can result in technicians isolating the wrong circuit, reconnecting equipment incorrectly or spending unnecessary time tracing cables. In an electrical environment, the potential safety implications are more serious.

Labelling also forms part of the wider requirements around electrical installations, workplace safety and quality management. While specific requirements differ between industries and jurisdictions, the principle is straightforward: equipment needs to be clearly and appropriately identified so that it can be operated and maintained safely.

This is one reason purpose-built electrical labelling systems differ from conventional office printers. Industrial labelling solutions can support materials and formats designed for specific applications, including heat-shrink tubing, self-laminating cable markers, terminal block labels and patch panel identification.

They can also incorporate electrical symbols, sequential numbering and bar codes or QR codes, allowing technicians to create consistent identification at the point of installation.

“An office printer can produce a label, but that doesn't necessarily mean the label is suitable for an industrial environment,” says Dorman. “You need to consider the material, the adhesive, the application and the conditions the label will be exposed to.”

Mobility is another area where labelling technology is changing. Wireless connectivity and smartphone integration allow technicians to create labels in the field rather than having to return to a workstation every time an additional label is required.

This can be particularly useful on large sites, where installations are spread across multiple areas and changes often need to be made as work progresses.

There is also a growing opportunity to connect physical labels with digital information. A bar code or QR code can, for example, link an asset to maintenance records, technical documentation or other information held in an organisation's asset management system.

“The label can become the link between the physical equipment and the information sitting behind it,” he says. “Instead of simply telling you what a piece of equipment is, it can potentially give a technician access to manuals, service records or other relevant information.”

Looking ahead, the evolution of labelling is likely to be driven by the same forces affecting the wider industrial environment: digitisation, automation and the need to manage increasingly complex infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence could eventually play a role in generating and standardising labels, particularly where organisations need to manage large volumes of assets and ensure that naming conventions remain consistent across engineering and asset management systems.

At the same time, advances in materials are likely to improve durability and expand the range of environments in which industrial labels can be used.

For organisations, however, the immediate priority is less about predicting the next big development in labelling and more about recognising its role in the infrastructure already being installed.

“Labelling is a relatively small part of an installation, but it can have a very big impact on how easy that installation is to operate and maintain,” says Dorman. “If you get it right from the start, you're making life easier for everyone who has to work on that equipment in the future.”