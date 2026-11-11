Why Mac can cost your business less

Plan your next device refresh with Digicape. (Image: Digicape)

A Mac could save your business the equivalent of approximately R12 500 per device over five years. For an organisation managing 100 laptops, that represents a potential saving of R1.25 million when applying the same per-device figure.

These figures are based on a June 2026 study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Apple, The Total Economic Impact of Apple Mac at Work. The research modelled $760 in total cost of ownership (TCO) savings per Mac over five years compared with PC devices.

The rand equivalents are illustrative, using an exchange rate of R16.40 to the dollar. Actual savings will depend on each organisation's technology environment, operating costs and device management practices.

For South African businesses facing pressure on margins, cashflow and IT budgets, the findings raise an important question: are we measuring what business technology actually costs, or simply what we pay to acquire it?

What the numbers reveal

Forrester's research highlights several factors contributing to Mac's long-term financial value:

$760 (approximately R12 500) in TCO savings per Mac over five years , based on the study's financial model.

, based on the study's financial model. 55% fewer IT support tickets , with a 25% lower average cost to resolve each ticket.

, with a 25% lower average cost to resolve each ticket. 100 minutes of employee time potentially recovered each month , through faster start-up and updates, and less troubleshooting.

, through faster start-up and updates, and less troubleshooting. 30% residual value after four years, compared with 10% for PC devices, based on the study's assumptions.

The research used interviews and survey findings to construct a representative enterprise organisation and model its financial outcomes. These results are not guaranteed for every business, but they demonstrate why purchase price alone is an incomplete measure of technology value.

Where the savings come from

A laptop's purchase price is only one part of its total cost. Throughout its working life, businesses also pay to deploy, manage, secure, maintain and eventually replace it.

IT support is a particularly important consideration. Fewer technical issues mean less time spent troubleshooting and fewer disruptions for employees. Automated deployment, centralised device management and streamlined software updates can further reduce the administrative workload on IT teams.

For businesses operating with limited technical resources, these efficiencies can make a meaningful difference. Instead of spending valuable time resolving routine device problems, IT teams can focus on supporting business operations and improving systems.

Employee productivity adds another dimension. While the 100 minutes of potential monthly time savings identified in Forrester's model cannot automatically be treated as cash savings, fewer interruptions can improve operational efficiency across a workforce.

Mac's built-in operating system and security capabilities may also reduce the need for certain additional software licences and management tools, depending on the organisation's requirements.

These are the less visible costs that businesses need to consider when comparing devices.

Long-lasting value, with a planned refresh

Another important part of Mac's financial proposition is longevity.

Durable hardware, Apple silicon performance and ongoing software support can help Mac remain productive and reliable over several years. In Forrester's model, the organisation operated on a four-year Mac life cycle, compared with its previous three-year PC life cycle.

However, longer device lifespans do not mean businesses should delay upgrades indefinitely.

Structured refresh cycles remain essential for managing technology fleets, controlling expenditure and ensuring employees have devices suited to their changing requirements.

The opportunity lies in balancing the useful life of a Mac with the financial and operational benefits of upgrading at the right time.

Residual value plays an important role in that decision. Forrester's model assumed Mac retained approximately 30% of its original value after four years, compared with 10% for PCs.

While actual trade-in values vary, recovering a meaningful portion of a device's original cost can help offset the next investment. For businesses managing larger fleets, planned refreshes and structured trade-in programmes can make technology expenditure more predictable.

Plan your next device refresh with Digicape. (Image: Digicape)

Making smarter technology investments

Whether a business is considering switching from PC to Mac or planning its next Mac refresh, the financial principle is the same: the best investment is not necessarily the device with the lowest purchase price or the longest possible lifespan.

It is the device that delivers the greatest value throughout a properly managed life cycle.

Digicape helps businesses evaluate the full picture, from selecting the right Mac for different workloads to financing, deployment, ongoing support and refresh planning.

Understanding these costs allows businesses to make more informed procurement decisions, manage their technology budgets effectively and maximise the value of their investment.

Make your next technology investment count

Whether you're considering a move to Mac or planning your next device refresh, Digicape can help you evaluate long-term costs, explore financing and trade-in options and find the right solution for your business.

Speak to Digicape's business team to discuss your requirements: https://digicape.biz/4iDDo5E