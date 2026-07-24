Why point-in-time compliance is no longer enough: Building trust in an always-on world

Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director, Wolfpack Information Risk.

Not long ago, I sat in a boardroom after a successful audit. The organisation had achieved the outcome it wanted, the evidence had been submitted and everyone around the table looked relieved.

Then one of the directors asked a question that changed the tone of the conversation. "That's excellent news, but how do we know we're still compliant today?"

The room fell silent. It wasn't a question about the audit. It was a question about confidence.

That moment reflects a challenge I see across South African organisations. Compliance has traditionally been treated as a destination, something you prepare for once or twice a year. Security teams work tirelessly gathering evidence, updating policies, collecting screenshots and responding to auditor requests. Then, once the audit is complete, everyone moves on to the next priority.

Meanwhile, the organisation itself keeps changing.

New cloud services are deployed. Employees join and leave. Third-party suppliers gain access to systems. Developers release new code. Artificial intelligence is embedded into business processes. Regulations evolve. Threat actors continuously search for opportunities.

Cyber risk doesn't pause simply because an audit has been completed.

This is becoming increasingly important as organisations navigate a growing list of governance obligations. POPIA, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, global privacy regulations, customer assurance requirements and industry-specific standards all demand greater accountability. Financial institutions are expected to demonstrate cyber resilience to regulators, while organisations across every sector are finding that customers, insurers and business partners increasingly expect evidence of robust security governance before doing business.

The challenge is no longer understanding what needs to be done. The challenge is proving that controls are working every day.

Too often, organisations rely on spreadsheets, e-mail trails and manual evidence collection to demonstrate compliance. These approaches may have served businesses well a decade ago, but they struggle to keep pace with today's digital environments.

I have met security and compliance teams who spend more time proving they are secure than actually improving security.

That is a problem worth solving.

The conversation around governance, risk and compliance is changing. Instead of preparing for an annual event, leading organisations are moving towards continuous assurance – where evidence is gathered automatically, controls are monitored continuously and leadership has visibility into organisational risk at any moment.

This is not simply about reducing administration, although that is a welcome benefit.

It is about giving boards and executives confidence that the information they're seeing reflects today's reality rather than last quarter's position.

It changes the questions leadership can ask. Instead of: "Are we ready for the audit?" they begin asking business questions, not compliance questions:

"Which controls need attention today?"

"Where are our emerging risks?"

"What has changed since yesterday?"

Technology has an important role to play in enabling this shift. Modern governance platforms such as Drata are transforming the way organisations manage compliance by automating evidence collection, continuously monitoring controls and providing real-time visibility across multiple regulatory frameworks.

But technology alone is never the answer.

Successful cyber resilience still depends on leadership, governance, accountability and culture. The organisations achieving the greatest success are those that combine intelligent automation with experienced guidance to ensure technology supports business objectives rather than becoming another platform to manage.

That philosophy has always shaped Wolfpack's approach.

The company's role is not simply to help organisations achieve certification or pass an audit. It is to help boards, executives and security leaders build sustainable cyber resilience that supports growth, enables innovation and strengthens trust with customers, regulators and partners.

Trust has become one of the most valuable assets an organisation possesses.

It influences investment decisions, customer relationships, insurance outcomes and competitive advantage. Yet trust is no longer earned through a certificate displayed in reception or an audit report completed once a year.

Trust is earned every day through visibility, governance and the confidence that security controls continue to work as the business evolves.

The future belongs to organisations that move beyond periodic compliance towards continuous assurance. Because in today's world, the most important question isn't whether you passed your last audit. It's whether you would pass one today.

If your organisation is rethinking how it approaches governance, risk and compliance, join Wolfpack Information Risk and Drata on the 27 August 2026 from 12pm-1pm for an executive discussion on how continuous compliance automation is helping organisations move beyond manual processes to achieve real-time visibility, stronger governance and ongoing audit readiness.

Whether you're responsible for cyber security, risk, compliance, IT or executive oversight, the session will explore practical ways to modernise governance while building greater confidence across the organisation.

Register here.

For more information, contact: info@wolfpackrisk.com/www.wolfpackrisk.com