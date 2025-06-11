Why professional designations matter alongside IT certifications: Insights from NIL Africa

Karen Sharpe, advisor at NIL Africa and Go Fourth Learning.

The significance of professional designations and IT certifications cannot be overstated in today's rapidly evolving network IT landscape. Karen Sharpe, an advisor at NIL Africa and Go Fourth Learning, explains why these credentials are crucial for both individuals and organisations in the IT sector.

Understanding professional designations and IT certifications

IT certifications, depending on the provider, may also have a rigorous accreditation process behind them by a national accreditation body and can lead to an internationally recognised professional title, which can be used alongside the holder’s name. Certifications are typically obtained through challenging courses and international exams proctored by third parties like Pearson VUE and provided by many original equipment manufacturers/vendors such as Cisco, Microsoft and vendor-agnostic specialist certification providers like CompTIA. These certifications validate specific technical skills and knowledge, allowing individuals to earn titles such as Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) or Microsoft 365 Certified Administrator Expert. On the other hand, professional designations are often associated with industry membership associations and professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) or the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. These designations signify a high level of professional competency and are also recognised globally. They require membership in the professional association managing the content and exams for the industry sector to maintain the designation. In both cases, continuing professional development (CPD/CPE) can help maintain the credential.

The value of IT certifications

IT certifications are essential for validating technical skills in the industry. They ensure that professionals are proficient in vendor-specific technologies, which is critical for effective performance in the workplace. For instance, a certification from Cisco or Microsoft demonstrates that an individual can competently work with their equipment and software. This vendor-specific knowledge is invaluable, as it directly translates to practical skills needed in real-world scenarios.

NIL Africa and Go Fourth Learning, as authorised learning partners for major IT vendors, offer specialised training that prepares individuals for these certifications. Their instructors are certified and competent in the specific technologies, ensuring that the training is up to date and relevant. “This preparation is crucial for passing international exams, which typically have high pass marks, often between 70% and 80%”, says Sharpe.

Professional designations and broader competencies

Professional designations, such as those from ISC2 (cyber security) or CIMA, validate industry professional competencies as both are managed by professional membership associations. These designations also require extensive training and exams. For example, a CISSP certification from ISC2 is highly regarded in the cyber security field and signifies a comprehensive understanding of information security systems for those seeking leadership roles in the cyber security field.

NIL Africa offers training programmes developed by leading associations and vendors, helping candidates prepare for international exams administered through Pearson VUE. As an authorised Pearson VUE centre, it also provides students with the convenience of taking their exams on-site.

The role of the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA)

The South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) plays a crucial role in South Africa by developing and implementing policy and criteria for recognising professional bodies and registering professional designations. SAQA sets the criteria for professional designations, which include requirements for underlying qualifications, experiential learning and continuing professional development. NIL Africa and its subsidiary, Go Fourth Learning, align with SAQA, the QCTO and other industry bodies' requirements to align their training programmes with these standards. NIL Africa has provided valuable input to help inform the sector skills plan for the ICT industry during the MICT SETA research and consultation process, advises Sharpe.

Benefits for employees and organisations

Professional designations and IT certifications offer significant advantages for both organisations and employees. For organisations, these credentials validate employee competency, reducing the need for extensive on-the-job training and enhancing workforce quality. They also bolster the organisation's reputation and serve as valuable tools in bid processes and sales, showcasing expertise and reliability.

For employees, certifications and professional designations enhance skills, foster loyalty, and improve satisfaction and retention. Additionally, these certifications and designations significantly boost earning potential and career advancement opportunities, with highly prized certifications such as Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) or Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) associated with higher salaries and increased market competitiveness.

Why Choose NIL Africa?

NIL Africa sets itself apart through extensive experience and deep industry insight. It combines system integration engineering, a cyber security operations centre and training services that blend hands-on expertise as an engineering employer with high-quality technology education. Sharpe advises IT professionals to carefully consider their career direction and choose certifications that align with their goals.

"Pursuing vendor-specific certifications from authorised training partners ensures the best preparation and opens doors to numerous career opportunities, including expert level certifications such as Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE)," Sharpe concludes.

