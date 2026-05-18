Why South African businesses are quietly overpaying for cloud storage

Is cloud storage costing your business? (Image: Metrofile Cloud)

Ask a finance director where the cloud bill is climbing fastest, and storage will sit near the top of the list. Ask the IT team how much of that data anyone has actually opened in the last quarter, and the two numbers rarely line up.

For a lot of South African businesses, the storage problem is not that they have too much data. It is that almost all of it lives in the same expensive place: the high-performance, instantly recoverable backup environment that was sized for the small slice they actually use every day. The result is an invoice that keeps growing without the underlying usage changing.

A simple split that adds up

The fix is not a re-architecture. It is a basic separation between two kinds of data.

Active data is the working set. Live finance systems, current project folders, files staff open weekly. This belongs in hot or backup storage, built for speed and instant recovery.

Inactive data is everything else. Completed projects, old backups, compliance records, historical files. This belongs in object storage – sometimes called archive storage – built for durability and scale at a lower per-GB cost.

Storage type Built for Cost per GB Access Hot / backup storage Live systems, fast recovery High Instant Object / archive storage Long-term retention Low On-demand

The price gap between the two is large enough that even a partial migration shows up on the next invoice.

What the maths looks like

Take a mid-market business sitting on 5TB of data. Roughly 1TB is what staff actually open day to day. The remaining 4TB is records, archives, old backups, signed contracts, finished project files and the digital sediment every organisation builds up over time.

If all 5TB sits in hot or backup storage, the business is paying premium rates for 4TB it barely touches. Moving that 4TB into object storage does not change what is there, how durable it is or whether it can be retrieved. It changes the price tag attached.

For most organisations, somewhere between half and three-quarters of cloud data fits the inactive description. The savings opportunity is sitting in plain sight.

When data is ready to move

Object storage is not a place to send things no one will look at again. It is a sensible home for anything that meets a short list of criteria:

Has not been accessed in 30 to 90 days.

Belongs to a finished project.

Is being retained to meet compliance or audit requirements.

Is an older backup with a more recent copy already in place.

Is historical reference material – invoices, contracts, board packs from previous years.

The 30- to 90-day window is where most businesses find significant savings without anyone in operations noticing the move.

The hyperscaler problem

There is a particular trap with the global hyperscale platforms that South African businesses run into more often than they expect: retrieval pricing. Storing data on a discounted tier looks affordable until the moment a file needs to come back out, at which point egress fees turn it into something else entirely. For organisations moving data between systems, vendors or sites, those charges accumulate quickly.

Cloud Vault S3, from Metrofile Cloud, is built around that pain point. The product is S3-compatible object storage hosted locally, and it does not charge ingress or egress fees. Upload, retrieve, move data around – the pricing stays predictable. Businesses are not penalised for using their own information.

One policy decision, not a project

Splitting active from inactive data is not an IT programme. It is usually a one-paragraph policy: data not opened in [X] days moves to object storage; current working files stay in active storage; retrieval, when needed, happens on demand. Once the rule is in place, the migration runs in the background and the cost line moves the right way.

For South African businesses watching their cloud invoice climb, the question worth asking this quarter is not how much data the organisation holds. It is where that data lives – and what it is costing to keep it there.

Click here to find out more about Cloud Vault S3.