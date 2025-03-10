Why the micro data centre may be this year’s best IT investment

Joleen Maritz, IT Infrastructure Sales, Rittal South Africa. (Image: Rittal South Africa)

The local data centre landscape is shifting. The growing integration of cloud solutions, big data and AI technology is driving demand for edge computing, colocation and enhanced data storage.

According to Joleen Maritz, IT Infrastructure Sales, Rittal South Africa, the micro data centre (MDC) is emerging as valuable solution for businesses of all sizes.

Edge computing gains traction

“In the pursuit of more efficient and agile operations, businesses are turning to edge computing to resolve latency and bandwidth challenges,” says Maritz. “We expect to see an upswing in the deployment of micro data centres, as these are so flexible, easy to install and are usually scalable.”

For companies considering the shift to MDCs, security, power density and thermal management will be critical considerations. The use of edge computing software platforms and edge AI tools will also gain popularity. “These solutions give IT infrastructure managers greater visibility and centralised control over their edge deployments, as well as enabling real-time insights that can support improved operational efficiency.” She notes that to be effective, these solutions should integrate well with existing IT infrastructure and should be equipped with robust security features. “Look for solutions that meet global security standards and that feature advanced threat detection, intrusion prevention systems, data encryption and other modern security measures.”

Colocation data centres support changing business requirements

For businesses that prefer to outsource their data centre infrastructure, but maintain control over their own IT equipment, colocation data centres are a good investment. “Again, MDCs are a great choice for colocation centres, as these are usually available in prefabricated, standardised modules that are constructed and deployed quickly and will scale easily as business needs evolve,” says Maritz.

She points to Rittal’s RiMatrix Micro Data Centre, which offers all the computing power of a large data centre, in a space-saving, customisable and energy efficient package. It features self-contained power, backup power, cooling, security and monitoring. Its modular design means it is easily customised to meet application requirements across industry sectors.

Organisations seeking to boost computational power in a smaller footprint may find that a high-density computing approach is beneficial. “They key to maximising server density is the use of advanced cooling technologies, such as Rittal’s new liquid cooling systems,” adds Maritz. These energy-efficient liquid cooling packages are proving effective in high-density facilities, where rack loads are reaching in excess of 40kW-50kW, by delivering cooling directly where it’s most needed. Immersion cooling or on-chip cooling are recommended, however, where heat densities exceed 200kW.

Stepping into the future

As businesses embrace the shifts in data centre infrastructures, partnering with a specialist supplier will become increasingly important. “Find a specialist like Rittal, who offers an extensive portfolio of standardised, customisable solutions that meet your data centre needs – from enclosures to IT racks and power distribution systems,” suggests Maritz.

“To achieve efficiency and maintain a competitive edge, businesses must embrace technological advancement. Data centre operators and IT infrastructure managers will need to focus on building resilient and efficient data centres that will support innovation and optimise operations, sustainably,” concludes Maritz.