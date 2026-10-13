Why well-built enterprise systems still get worked around

How well a system gets adopted is largely settled by the clarity an organisation gains before the build begins.

You have built a solution, the architecture is sound, the platform is stable and the release went out on schedule, but still the people it was built for find ways to work around it.

In our experience, adoption is decided long before the code, at the point where an organisation assumes who a system is for and how they will use it, and never tests either answer.

The same pattern applies to customer-facing systems. Poor adoption of a portal, an app or a service journey can show up as drop-off, support calls and lost revenue. The cause is the same, because someone assumed how the end-user would use it and nobody tested the assumption.

Why people work around the systems built for them

Leadership decisions about when a new system is built rest on process documents and requirements lists. Day-to-day, work takes a different path, shaped by handoffs and workarounds that those documents left out. A build that reflects the documents can be technically correct and still miss the way the work gets done.

"A requirements document records what people said they need," says Botha van der Vyver, founder and CEO of JustSolve. "It cannot record the workaround someone built last year because the official process did not fit their day. That workaround is the real requirement, and a build that never finds it will meet resistance on roll-out."

Where Discovery & Strategy fits

Discovery & Strategy, JustSolve's front-door engagement for a defined product, platform, workflow or modernisation challenge, closes that gap before an organisation commits to build. It frames the problem, aligns the people involved on priorities and assumptions, shapes the solution around how work happens and ends with a recommendation on the right next step. Depending on scope, the outputs include:

As-is and to-be workflow insight, which show the roles and friction points on each priority journey.

User journey maps, which show how each group of users moves through the system and where it works against them.

A prioritised roadmap and backlog, with indicative UX concepts for the key journeys, gives the build team a clear starting point.

The work draws on the people closest to the process. Executive sponsors, subject matter experts and stakeholders from the business and technical teams help shape the outputs in interviews and working sessions, so business, technology and operations share one picture before development starts. People adopt what they helped shape.

Turning clarity into something people adopt

Discovery & Strategy shows what needs to change. Experience Design takes those findings further and UX Design turns the journey maps into screens and flows that fit how the work happens. Designing for adoption in practice means validating concepts with the people who will use them, designing around how work happens and removing friction from customer journeys as well as internal ones.

JustSolve builds human-centred intelligent systems for augmentation, accountability, usability, adoption and real-world decision-making, and each of those starts with knowing how the people involved work today.

"Technology choice gets most of the attention in a project," Van der Vyver adds. "Adoption depends on whether the people using the system recognise their own work in it."

When adoption falls short, spend goes into a system people work around, return on investment arrives later than planned and shadow processes grow beside the official one.

Whether an initiative is already in motion or still being scoped, your team can test those assumptions with JustSolve while changing them is still straightforward.

Book a fit conversation to map the journeys behind your next build, so the people it's for use it.