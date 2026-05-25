Why workflow automation is becoming the next competitive advantage in 2026

Thys Fourie, Chief Operating Officer at Exponant.

Microsoft 365, SharePoint Online, and cloud collaboration platforms are already deeply embedded across the enterprise. The challenge in 2026 is not access to technology. It is operational execution.

As organisations scale automation, AI initiatives and digital workflows, many are discovering that disconnected processes, manual approvals and governance gaps continue to slow decision-making and increase operational risk.

Digital transformation is evolving from platform deployment to process excellence.

This is where integrated workflow automation is becoming a strategic priority.

Exponant combines Microsoft technologies including SharePoint Online, Power Platform and Azure to create secure, scalable digital environments for modern organisations. These platforms provide the foundation for collaboration, workflow automation, data integration, reporting and secure content management.

To extend workflow maturity across the enterprise, Exponant integrates Nintex process automation capabilities into the Microsoft ecosystem.

This combination enables organisations to move beyond basic workflow automation towards intelligent, governed process management with advanced workflow orchestration, structured digital forms, document automation, e-signature capability, process visibility and optimisation.

More importantly, it enables organisations to operationalise automation securely and at scale.

As organisations introduce AI-driven decision-making and automation into daily operations, governance is becoming increasingly critical. Automation without visibility, ownership and auditability can introduce operational complexity rather than efficiency.

The ability to automate processes while maintaining governance, compliance and accountability is becoming a key differentiator for enterprise organisations in 2026.

By combining Microsoft and Nintex, Exponant enables end-to-end automation across key business areas including HR onboarding and employee life cycle management, procurement and finance workflows with full audit trails, and governance and compliance processes aligned to policy frameworks.

This integrated approach delivers tangible business value through faster processing times, improved compliance, reduced manual effort, greater operational visibility and more consistent user experiences.

“Organisations are moving beyond isolated automation projects towards connected operational ecosystems,” says Thys Fourie, Chief Operating Officer at Exponant.

“By combining Microsoft and Nintex, businesses can automate critical processes while maintaining the governance, visibility and scalability required for long-term digital maturity.”

Digital transformation is no longer defined by the platforms organisations deploy. It is increasingly defined by how effectively they optimise and govern the processes that power their operations.

By combining Microsoft and Nintex, Exponant helps organisations build scalable, intelligent and well-governed digital operations designed for long-term business resilience and growth.

Reference: Nintex Process Management & Workflow Automation Software