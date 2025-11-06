Why zero trust begins with the right security partner

Ivaan Captieux, Information Security Consultant at Galix. (Image: Supplied)

As businesses move beyond traditional network boundaries, the old “castle and moat” model of security is no longer effective. In a world of hybrid work, cloud platforms and mobile devices, implicit trust within a network is a major vulnerability.

Managed security service providers (MSSPs) have become vital partners in helping organisations adapt, offering the expertise and frameworks needed to implement a zero-trust approach. This modern security model removes assumptions by treating every access request as untrusted until proven otherwise. By replacing implicit trust with ongoing verification, zero trust significantly reduces the risk of unauthorised access and lateral movement within the network. MSSPs play a central role in making this model achievable. By combining continuous monitoring, automation and advanced analytics, MSSPs help organisations put these principles into practice, turning security from a reactive defence into a proactive, adaptive strategy that evolves with emerging threats.

Understanding what zero trust really means

Zero trust is not a product or a single technology; it is a framework built on several key principles, including: ‘never trust, always verify’, least privilege, ‘assume breach’, micro-segmentation and continuous verification. These ideas replace the notion of a secure perimeter with a system that validates every access request based on identity, device health and behaviour.

However, while the concept seems simple enough, implementing zero trust is inherently complex, because it requires deep visibility into users, systems and data flows. Many organisations still rely on legacy infrastructure that cannot easily integrate with modern identity controls or cloud-native tools. MSSPs simplify this process by assessing existing environments, identifying weaknesses and developing roadmaps tailored to each organisation’s needs based on tried and tested global best practices. For example, the Centre for Internet Security (CIS) framework offers a practical foundation for improving security maturity and aligning operations with zero trust principles, and an expert MSSP can assist organisations to adopt this framework effectively.

Simplifying complexity and strengthening defences

Implementing a zero-trust framework across hybrid and multicloud environments is challenging because it requires unifying fragmented systems and applying consistent security policies across them. MSSPs simplify this by enforcing identity-based access, least privilege and continuous verification, ensuring that security principles remain consistent regardless of where users or resources reside. Frameworks such as secure access service edge (SASE) further strengthen this approach by integrating networking and security into a single cloud-delivered service, enabling centralised policy enforcement and seamless protection across diverse environments.

Micro-segmentation adds another important layer. By dividing networks into smaller, isolated zones – similar to locking individual rooms within a building – MSSPs prevent attackers from moving laterally once inside. This means that even if one area is compromised, the others will remain secure. Tools such as zero trust network access (ZTNA) ensure that users only access the specific applications or data they need, verified in real-time.

Turning zero trust into a business advantage

Zero trust is not just about reducing risk – it is also about improving efficiency. MSSPs automate many of the manual tasks involved in managing access and responding to incidents, allowing internal teams to focus on strategic priorities. Centralised monitoring reduces downtime and speeds up detection, while streamlined access controls mean fewer interruptions for users.

Partnering with an MSSP also helps organisations overcome the cyber security skills shortage, and building an in-house team with deep expertise in zero trust is costly and time-consuming. MSSPs provide immediate access to skilled professionals and proven solutions, delivering faster implementation and stronger outcomes without the burden of maintaining extensive internal resources.

Building resilience for the connected future

As technology evolves, MSSPs are also helping organisations extend zero trust to new frontiers such as the internet of things (IOT) and edge computing. These environments introduce vast numbers of distributed, resource-constrained devices operating beyond traditional network boundaries. MSSPs make it possible to apply consistent, scalable protection across them by assigning unique identities, isolating access and monitoring behaviour in real-time.

At the same time, advances in artificial intelligence and automation are transforming how zero trust operates. Intelligent analytics can detect anomalies, quarantine compromised devices and revoke access automatically, reducing human intervention while maintaining productivity. This continuous, adaptive verification strengthens security posture without slowing down the business.

Ultimately, zero trust represents a shift in mindset as much as in technology. Security is no longer about building higher walls but about validating every connection and every access, every time. MSSPs bring the expertise, tools and continuity needed to make that mindset practical and sustainable. By partnering with an expert MSSP, organisations can reduce complexity, enhance resilience and ensure that their security evolves alongside innovation and the changing threat landscape.