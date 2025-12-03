Winchester Interconnect Launches LiteSPEed™ Cable: Faster, Lighter, Simpler Connectivity for Mission-Critical Systems

Winchester Interconnect, an Aptiv company and leading supplier of high-performance interconnect solutions, today introduced LiteSPEed™ Cable, a next-generation single-pair Ethernet (SPE) solution that delivers 10-gigabit data rates in a dramatically smaller, lighter design. Built for the increasingly connected and space-constrained environments of aerospace, defense, industrial automation and next-generation mobility, LiteSPEed™ helps customers move more data with less cable, reducing weight, complexity, and cost while increasing system performance and reliability.

“As systems become more intelligent and interconnected, engineers need lighter, more efficient ways to deliver power and data,” said Juan Contreres, director of product management. “LiteSPEed™ gives them a rugged, high-speed Ethernet solution that simplifies installation without compromising performance.”

With advanced sensors, real-time analytics, and distributed control systems proliferating across industries, cabling has become a hidden bottleneck. LiteSPEed™ tackles that challenge head-on, by consolidating power and data into a single, easy-to-route cable, freeing valuable space and enabling faster deployment across platforms.

Key Advantages of LiteSPEed™ Cable

Single-Pair Termination: Up to 75 percent faster to terminate than traditional four-pair Ethernet

Up to 75 percent faster to terminate than traditional four-pair Ethernet Up to 50% Smaller Diameter : Fits through tight routing paths and compact enclosures

: Fits through tight routing paths and compact enclosures Up to 25% Lighter : Reduces strain on cable trays, harnesses, and support structures

: Reduces strain on cable trays, harnesses, and support structures Tight Bend Radius : Navigates corners and dense assemblies with ease

: Navigates corners and dense assemblies with ease Power + Data in One Cable : Eliminates separate power wiring in many use cases

: Eliminates separate power wiring in many use cases 10-Gbps Data Transmission: Handles high-bandwidth applications with ease

Handles high-bandwidth applications with ease Lower Labor Costs: Speeds up installation and reduces on-site expense

LiteSPEed™ is also designed to supersede legacy protocols such as CANbus, Profinet, and I/O Link, minimizing the need for gateways and extra termination points and simplifying network architecture.

For more information, visit the LiteSPEed™ Cable product page.