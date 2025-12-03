Winchester Interconnect Launches LiteSPEed™ Cable: Faster, Lighter, Simpler Connectivity for Mission-Critical Systems

Winchester Interconnect, an Aptiv company and leading supplier of high-performance interconnect solutions, today introduced LiteSPEed™ Cable, a next-generation single-pair Ethernet (SPE) solution that delivers 10-gigabit data rates in a dramatically smaller, lighter design. Built for the increasingly connected and space-constrained environments of aerospace, defense, industrial automation and next-generation mobility, LiteSPEed™ helps customers move more data with less cable, reducing weight, complexity, and cost while increasing system performance and reliability.
“As systems become more intelligent and interconnected, engineers need lighter, more efficient ways to deliver power and data,” said Juan Contreres, director of product management. “LiteSPEed™ gives them a rugged, high-speed Ethernet solution that simplifies installation without compromising performance.”
With advanced sensors, real-time analytics, and distributed control systems proliferating across industries, cabling has become a hidden bottleneck. LiteSPEed™ tackles that challenge head-on, by consolidating power and data into a single, easy-to-route cable, freeing valuable space and enabling faster deployment across platforms.
Key Advantages of LiteSPEed™ Cable
- Single-Pair Termination: Up to 75 percent faster to terminate than traditional four-pair Ethernet
- Up to 50% Smaller Diameter: Fits through tight routing paths and compact enclosures
- Up to 25% Lighter: Reduces strain on cable trays, harnesses, and support structures
- Tight Bend Radius: Navigates corners and dense assemblies with ease
- Power + Data in One Cable: Eliminates separate power wiring in many use cases
- 10-Gbps Data Transmission: Handles high-bandwidth applications with ease
- Lower Labor Costs: Speeds up installation and reduces on-site expense
LiteSPEed™ is also designed to supersede legacy protocols such as CANbus, Profinet, and I/O Link, minimizing the need for gateways and extra termination points and simplifying network architecture.
For more information, visit the LiteSPEed™ Cable product page.
About Winchester Interconnect
Winchester Interconnect, a subsidiary of Aptiv PLC, is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision connectors, cable assemblies, and cables for mission-critical applications in military, aerospace, industrial, medical, and space markets where unmatched performance and reliability are essential. With engineering and manufacturing locations around the world, Winchester partners closely with customers to deliver customized interconnect solutions that perform in the most demanding environments. Winchester Interconnect is part of Aptiv’s Engineered Components Group, which brings together materials science, advanced manufacturing, and interconnect expertise to power the next generation of intelligent systems across industries. Learn more at www.winconn.com.
