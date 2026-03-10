Wind energy body SAWEA appoints new board

Stephen Koopman, SAWEA board chairman.

The South Africa Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) elected four new board members at its 2026 annual general meeting (AGM).

In a statement, the renewable energy industry body says Caroline Nhlane (Enel Green Power SA), Stephen Koopman (ENERTRAG South Africa), Phemelo Mitchell (Pele Green Energy) and Stephan van den Berg (Globeleq SA) have joined the board for a new term.

At the board meeting post the AGM, Koopman was appointed as chairperson for a two-year term.

Outgoing chairperson Sunette Smith (Reatile Group) will continue to serve on the board as treasurer for the 2026 financial year – with existing board member Kevin Minkoff (EDF Power Solutions South Africa) then constituting the full board.

“As the energy sector undergoes significant market reform, I am honoured to take on the role of chairperson at this critical time, says Koopman.

“Over the past decade, the wind energy industry has demonstrated its ability to deliver reliable, utility-scale power, reduce generation costs and contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s decarbonisation goals.”

Reflecting on the sector’s decade-long advancement, Koopman adds: "Looking ahead, opportunities lie in scaling grid integration, advancing hybrid renewable solutions, and strengthening partnerships to ensure wind energy continues to play a transformative role in both the country’s energy mix and its sustainable development.”

SAWEA outgoing CEO Niveshen Govender expressed confidence in the new leadership team, noting their role in advancing the association’s 2026 priority areas to strengthen South Africa’s wind energy sector.

Govender is serving his notice until April 2026, with the board assuring members that a clear succession framework is in place to ensure seamless integration of his successor.

Released under the theme “From gridlock to growth,” the 2025 Annual Report, which was published when the board appointments were announced, reflects a period of intense engagement, institutional strengthening and purposeful leadership as SAWEA worked alongside government, industry and partners to unlock the next phase of sectoral growth, says the association.

Milestones include:

An allocation of 43GW of wind by 2042 in the IRP2025, averaging roughly 2.7GW per year, is a positive market signal for investors.

The 2025 edition of the South African Renewable Energy Grid Survey (SAREGS 2025) identified 72GW of renewable projects (wind and solar PV) at advanced development stages, ready for grid connection within seven years. This alignment with IRP2025’s 71.7GW target over 16 years demonstrates the sector is ahead of schedule. SAREGS further highlighted the acceleration of battery energy storage projects to complement renewable integration.

Launch of three industry reports in 2025: SAWEA’s inaugural Market Intelligence Report, Project Development Guideline and Gender Diversity Guideline – strengthening industry capability, transparency and inclusivity.

Responding to regulatory and policy developments were a core element in 2025, with 15 industry responses being submitted to key government departments and regulators.

Supporting knowledge sharing and capacity building within the industry, SAWEA hosted 30 expert speakers at standing committee meetings.

Approval of the Wind Turbine Operator Skills Programme (NQF Level 3 – Grade 11 Equivalent): An accredited course providing unemployed youth with pathways into the wind energy sector, opening career opportunities for individuals with no prior technical experience.

SAWEA notes that over the past decade, the wind energy industry has proven its capacity to deliver reliable utility-scale power, drive down generation costs, and advance South Africa’s decarbonisation agenda. SAWEA has dedicated 2026 as the ‘year of implementation’.

“The strength of SAWEA lies in the collective expertise and commitment of its members. I look forward to working closely with industry leaders, policymakers and communities to accelerate the growth of wind energy and ensure the sector delivers meaningful economic and social benefits for South Africa,” concludes Koopman.