Wipro and Nokia Launch Joint 5G Private Wireless Solution to Speed up Enterprise Digital Transformation

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced a joint private wireless solution with Nokia (NYSE: NOK), to help enterprises scale their digital transformation.

This joint solution will provide enterprises with a more secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure. The solution will bring greater reliability, mobility, connectivity speed, real-time access to business insights, and the ability to process high volumes of data with low latency. Through a dedicated wireless network, enterprises will be able to create an integrated private environment they can control to better manage their performance and mitigate security risks.

The greater speed, reliability, and security this technology brings will enable enterprises to improve operational efficiencies with advanced AI-driven automation. This joint solution will initially be made available to customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sports entertainment industries.

Nokia will provide the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solutions inclusive of hardware and software. Wipro, with its state-of-the-art 5G Def-i with Industry DOT and OTNxt platforms, will offer strategic guidance and industry insights for effective integration into the enterprise environment.

Wipro will develop the architecture and design to best address clients’ unique business challenges, as well as implement and manage the end-to-end network to ensure business goals are met.

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said, “In today’s digital world, data processing, accessibility and security are imperative. Traditional infrastructures are being stretched and performance is impacting business value and, in some cases, human lives through emerging areas such as remote-controlled robotic surgery. We are proud to partner with Nokia to address this pressing business need and to create a way for enterprises to leverage wireless private networks to digitize at speed and access real-time insights to realize their ambitions. By combining Nokia’s network expertise with Wipro’s strategic business, technology, and connectivity capabilities, we are enabling the promise of technology to drive impactful change and value.”

Stephan Litjens, Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions, Nokia said, “Digital transformation is at the top of the enterprise agenda and enabling this is the driving force behind everything we do at Nokia. We are pleased to work with Wipro, a company that shares that vision, to provide a private secure 5G network solution that integrates seamlessly into enterprises' operation infrastructure and further scales their digital transformation. This partnership with Wipro will unlock new capabilities to help businesses in various sectors experience enhanced connectivity and AI-driven operational efficiencies, ushering them to the forefront of innovation.”

“This is a big step in Wipro Engineering Edge’s private 5G offering journey, which shows how Wipro continues to be at the forefront of innovation and connectivity with next-gen technology. The combined Wipro 5G Def-i, OTNxt and Industry DOT platforms will bond IT, OT and Nokia private network connectivity offering an end-to-end secure business operation solution to our customers. Working in collaboration with Nokia, we are excited to further fuel innovation for our customers in the market,” said Lourdes Charles, Vice President, 5G Connectivity Services, Wipro Engineering Edge.