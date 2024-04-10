Wipro Appoints Malay Joshi as Chief Executive Officer for Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced today the appointment of Malay Joshi as Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately. Malay succeeds Srini Pallia, who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro Limited on April 6. Malay will also join the Wipro Executive Board.

Malay was previously the Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head, leading the Communications, Media, Tech, Retail, Travel, Hospitality and Public Sector industries, which make up one of Wipro’s largest business units globally. In this role, he was responsible for helping clients drive successful enterprise transformations, enhancing client experience (CX), strengthening delivery, and ensuring consistent revenue growth in the sectors he leads.

“Malay has been leading one of the largest business units at Wipro and has delivered the highest CAGR over a decade across multiple global businesses,” said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “His client centricity and deep understanding of the industry makes him an ideal fit to lead the Americas 1 strategic market. He is the perfect leader to take the helm of this fast-growing market and write its next chapter of our growth.”

Malay joined Wipro in 1996 and has had an extensive career spanning over 28 years in various leadership roles across functions, industries, and geographies. He has a strong background in delivery, consultative sales, and client engagement.

Malay holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology Engineering and has graduated from Harvard Business School’s Leading Global Businesses Executive Program and Advanced Program Management from Stanford University.

“I am honored to assume the role of CEO Americas 1, a market that is brimming with opportunity and potential,” said Malay Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit, Wipro Limited. “I am looking forward to leading our talented team toward a future where we can harness the power of technology to continue to enhance our value proposition for our clients and communities.”

Malay is a member of Wipro’s Culture Council. He will be based out of Wipro’s New York City office.