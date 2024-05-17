Wipro Appoints Sanjeev Jain as Chief Operating Officer

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the appointment of Sanjeev Jain as the Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Sanjeev succeeds Amit Choudhary, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organization. Sanjeev will report to Srinivas Pallia and will continue to be a member of Wipro’s Executive Committee.

Sanjeev joined Wipro in 2023 as the Global Head of Business Operations. He brings over 30 years of experience in leading large, diverse teams, scaling up global operations, and deploying Lean Six Sigma and design thinking principles to drive operational excellence and business transformation.

Over the past year, Sanjeev has been leading Wipro’s talent supply chain, including Wipro’s gig work platform, TopGear, as well as talent skilling, global mobility, talent acquisition, and business resilience functions. He has played a key leadership role in the development and deployment of Wipro’s AI training and upskilling strategy.

As Chief Operating Officer, Sanjeev will be responsible for continuing Wipro’s journey of building a client-centric delivery organization focused on driving sustainable, profitable, and delivery-led growth. He will oversee Global Business Operations, the Chief Information Office, the Chief Information Security Office, and the Enterprise Risk Management function and continue to work closely with Wipro’s leadership teams across the organization on transformation initiatives.

“In the short time that Sanjeev has been with Wipro, he has developed strong relationships with on-the-ground delivery teams and made a significant impact on our strategic thinking and execution prowess,” said Srinivas Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro Limited. “Under his leadership, we’ve built out our approach to AI training and upskilling and trained over 225,000 of our people in AI principles. Sanjeev has also been instrumental in devising our career development strategy for next-gen associates and significantly enhancing our utilization. As COO, he will be responsible for continuing to simplify our operating model, building a client-centric delivery organization, and driving operational excellence with a focus on execution rigor and speed.

“I would like to thank Amit for his leadership over the last two years and for building a strong operations foundation and structure that will be invaluable as we move forward. Amit will be with us until the end of May, working closely with Sanjeev and me to ensure a smooth transition.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sanjeev Jain said, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer. I look forward to further strengthening our operational and delivery capabilities to bring more value to our clients.”

Prior to joining Wipro, Sanjeev held leadership roles at Kyndryl Holdings (IBM spin-off), IBM, Cognizant, and GE. In his previous roles, Sanjeev enabled profitable growth by integrating the end-to-end talent supply chain, driving margin expansion, simplifying processes, and strengthening the operating rhythm.

Sanjeev is a distinguished alumnus of IIM-Mumbai and a certified Master Black Belt from GE. He will be based in Bengaluru.