Wipro Appoints Srikumar Rao as Global Head of Its Engineering Edge Business Line

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the appointment of Srikumar Rao as Global Head of its Engineering Edge Business Line, effective from October 5, 2024. Srikumar succeeds Harmeet Chauhan, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organization. Srikumar will report to Srini Pallia.

Srikumar has been with Wipro for 26 years and has grown with the organization, serving in various leadership roles. He was most recently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wipro Engineering Edge (WEE) and Global Practice Head of Embedded Systems.

His work has spanned several markets, selling and delivering specialized Engineering, Research, and Development (ER&D) services to Software & Internet, Semiconductor, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Communications clients.

In his new role, Srikumar will continue to scale and strengthen Wipro’s engineering prowess. He will also be responsible for defining the vision and growth strategy for Wipro’s ER&D Services business, while providing world-class, AI-first products, solutions, and experiences.

“Srikumar’s journey, from a campus recruit to multiple leadership roles within Wipro, makes him the ideal fit for this role and is testament to his exceptional dedication, technological expertise, and unparalleled client-centric approach,” said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “He has significantly contributed to how Wipro Engineering Edge operates and delivers projects, resulting in industry-leading customer satisfaction (NPS) scores. He has also been instrumental in securing marquee deals across various industries due to his tech-centric delivery and strategic insights.”

“I would like to thank Harmeet for his leadership over the last six years in managing the ER&D business. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. He will continue until October 4, 2024, working closely with Srikumar to ensure a smooth transition,” added Srini Pallia.

Commenting on his appointment, Srikumar Rao said, “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead Wipro’s Engineering Edge Business Line, and I look forward to significantly broadening and strengthening our market presence. I have experienced immense pride in being a part of Wipro’s incredible transformation journey over the years, and I am delighted at the opportunity to realize our ambitions while maximizing the value we bring to clients.”

Srikumar is a member of NASSCOM’s ER&D Executive Council. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from the College of Engineering Pune and has completed his Postgraduate Program in Software Enterprise Management from IIM Bangalore. He will be based in Bengaluru, India.