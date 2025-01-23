Wired4Women Awards 2025: Vaxowave renews sponsorship of Tech Entrepreneur award

Kume Luvhani, executive director and co-founder of Vaxowave.

Vaxowave has renewed its sponsorship of the Top Tech Entrepreneur category for the Wired4Women Awards 2025, continuing its support for the recognition of exceptional women in South Africa’s technology sector.

The Wired4Women Awards, introduced by the Wired4Women technology forum in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm, celebrate the achievements of outstanding women across South Africa’s tech industry – ranging from CIOs and leaders of tech companies to entrepreneurs and founders of innovative, technology-driven businesses.

“At Vaxowave, we are committed to empowering innovation and celebrating the extraordinary achievements of women driving change in the tech industry. Supporting this award reflects our belief in the transformative power of entrepreneurship and the vital role women play in shaping the future of technology,” said Kume Luvhani, co-founder and executive director of Vaxowave.

The Top Tech Entrepreneur award will honour a candidate who best demonstrates:

The ability to identify and capitalise on an untapped market niche to build a sustainable, technology-driven business.

Success in turning an idea into reality, securing stakeholder buy-in and obtaining funding.

Measurable milestones and growth figures that show tangible business impact.

Luvhani, who is an exceptional entrepreneur herself, will once again lend her expertise to participate in the judging process and help select the 2025 winner. Luvhani co-founded Vaxowave in 2018 after a successful career in South Africa’s banking sector. She is passionate about literacy, youth development and women’s leadership. She mentors young professionals, supports rural education initiatives and serves on the advisory board of Wired4Women, advocating for greater gender diversity in technology.

The winner of the Top Tech Entrepreneur award in 2024 was Gabi Immelman, founder and CEO of global edtech start-up Mindjoy. The platform uses AI-powered tutors and simulations to accelerate STEM education. “I believe we’re addressing one of the most pressing global challenges: education,” said Immelman. “With 70% youth unemployment, we need to cultivate the brightest minds in science, engineering and mathematics. That starts with great education and building a talent pipeline.”

Call for nominations

ITWeb and Vaxowave are calling on the tech community in South Africa to submit nominations for the Wired4Women Awards 2025.

In addition to Tech Entrepreneur, there are 12 other award categories recognising leadership and talent of South African women in tech!

Please review the award criteria and submit your nominations for outstanding women in South Africa’s tech sector by the close of business on 31 January 2025.

Nominate now!